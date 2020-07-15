coronavirus illinois

Coronavirus Illinois: IL reports 1,187 COVID-19 cases, Gov. Pritzker updates Restore Illinois plan health regions

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 1,187 new coronavirus cases Wednesday with eight additional deaths as Governor JB Pritzker updates the Restore Illinois plan health regions.

The state has now reported a total of 156,693 cases and 7,256 deaths.

The state has performed a total of 38,161 tests in the last 24 hours, with a rolling seven-day positivity rate of 3.1 percent.

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Governor JB Pritzker, said the state has redrawn the health regions in the state from four regions to 11 regions.

The redrawn regions closely mirror the existing 11 EMS regions, with Chicago serving as its own region, suburban Cook County in its own region as well.

Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

The regions are:

1. North: Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, Winnebago
2. North Central: Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren, Woodford

3. West Central: Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Christian, Greene, Hancock, Jersey, Logan, Macoupin, Mason, Mason, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott
4. Metro East: Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, Washington
5. Southern: Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White, Williamson
6. East Central: Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Iroquois, Jasper, Lawrence, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby, Vermillion
7. South Suburban: Kankakee, Will
8. West Suburban: DuPage, Kane
9. North Suburban: Lake, McHenry

10. Suburban Cook: Suburban Cook
11. Chicago: City of Chicago

Governor Pritzker said the plan has three tiers of mitigation strategies that can be applied if a region sees a spike in cases. The categories for the mitigation strategies include bars and restaurants, meets, religious services and more.

"Opening up our economy does not have to come with a spike in cases. Other countries have done it successfully while reducing cases and infection rates. But that requires vigilance on the part of all of us. It's imperative that individuals, families workers and businesses follow the recommendations of doctors and epidemiologists that we act quickly if we see any outbreaks and upticks."

RELATED: 2 states added to Chicago travel quarantine order

"This plan ensures we are looking at all available data to make timely decisions to protect the health of our communities," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "By assessing key metrics that indicate both the disease burden and the capacity of each COVID-19 region to respond, we can then take targeted actions within specific regions to help mitigate the spread of this deadly disease while keeping as much of our state open as possible."

Gov. Pritzker said action could be taken in a region if there is a sustained rise in the positivity rate along with either a sustained increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions or reduction in hospital surge capacities. A sustained rise in the positivity rate is an increase in the seven-day rolling average for seven days out of a ten day average. If a region sees three straight days of an eight percent positivity rate, action will be taken, Pritzker said.

"Staying under these metrics will allow us to continue in Phase 4 without having to take significant mitigation steps," Pritzker said.

Illinois has 1,450 contact tracers and 26 local health departments will be getting $127 million in funding from the state for contact tracing.
