Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Widespread public coronavirus testing in Illinois is not yet available, but if your doctor has given you a note to get tested and your symptoms are mild enough not to be hospitalized, here's where to go.
The Illinois National Guard is operating a drive-through testing facility for first responders on Chicago's Northwest Side.
Located in a former emissions testing facility near the Harlem Irving Plaza, coronavirus testing is limited to police officers, firefighters, paramedics and other health professionals.
The operation is being run by more than 100 newly activated guard members, and the perimeter is carefully controlled by Chicago police. Only certified, credentialed first responders are allowed in and no family members, according to authorities. The facility can offer about 250 tests per day.
Illinois National Guard testing facility
6959 Forest Preserve Drive
Chicago, IL 60634
Testing is available in tented drive-thru facilities at Edward-Elmhurst Health in Warrenville for patients with a doctor's note.
The facilities have been put up in the parking lot of its corporate center, in part to prevent potential exposure inside the hospital.
Edward-Elmhurst Health Corporate Center
4201 Winfield Rd
Warrenville, IL 60555
(331) 221-8000
Two federal COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites have opened in the parking lots of Walmart's Northlake and Joliet stores.
These sites will only test first responders and healthcare workers who have potentially been exposed to the coronavirus. They are not open to the public.
The state is also working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Walgreens to set up drive-thru testing sites in the hardest hit areas of the state. Similar to Walmart, these facilities will focus on senior citizens, first responders, and health care workers.
Walmart Northlake
137 W North Ave
Northlake, IL 60164
(708) 409-0049
Walmart Joliet
2424 W Jefferson St
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-7575
Limited coronavirus testing is available for high-risk patients, healthcare workers and first responders at the following Midwest Express Clinic locations in Chicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana:
Midwest Express Clinic Chicago - Mt. Greenwood
3258 W 111th Street
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 629-8217
Midwest Express Clinic Chicago - Roscoe Village
3301 N. Ashland Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
(312) 429-5725
Midwest Express Clinic Bourbonnais
2070 N, IL-50 #500
Bourbonnais, IL 60914
(779) 236-4094
Midwest Express Clinic Willowbrook
40 75th Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
(630) 581-5372
Midwest Express Clinic Crown Point
5521 Lincoln Hwy #1a
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-1362
Midwest Express Clinic Munster
8135 Calumet Ave
Munster, IN 46321
(219) 513-2000
Midwest Express Clinic Schererville
1500 US-41
Schererville, IN 46375
(219) 440-7373
