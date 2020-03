Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Widespread public coronavirus testing in Illinois is not yet available, but if your doctor has given you a note to get tested and your symptoms are mild enough not to be hospitalized, here's where to go.The Illinois National Guard is operating a drive-through testing facility for first responders on Chicago's Northwest Side.Located in a former emissions testing facility near the Harlem Irving Plaza, coronavirus testing is limited to police officers, firefighters, paramedics and other health professionals.The operation is being run by more than 100 newly activated guard members, and the perimeter is carefully controlled by Chicago police. Only certified, credentialed first responders are allowed in and no family members, according to authorities. The facility can offer about 250 tests per day.6959 Forest Preserve DriveChicago, IL 60634Testing is available in tented drive-thru facilities at Edward-Elmhurst Health in Warrenville for patients with a doctor's note.The facilities have been put up in the parking lot of its corporate center, in part to prevent potential exposure inside the hospital.4201 Winfield RdWarrenville, IL 60555(331) 221-8000Two federal COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites have opened in the parking lots of Walmart 's Northlake and Joliet stores.These sites will only test first responders and healthcare workers who have potentially been exposed to the coronavirus. They are not open to the public.The state is also working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Walgreens to set up drive-thru testing sites in the hardest hit areas of the state. Similar to Walmart, these facilities will focus on senior citizens, first responders, and health care workers.137 W North AveNorthlake, IL 60164(708) 409-00492424 W Jefferson StJoliet, IL 60435(815) 744-7575Limited coronavirus testing is available for high-risk patients, healthcare workers and first responders at the following Midwest Express Clinic locations in Chicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana:3258 W 111th StreetChicago, IL 60655(773) 629-82173301 N. Ashland AveChicago, IL 60657(312) 429-57252070 N, IL-50 #500Bourbonnais, IL 60914(779) 236-409440 75th StreetWillowbrook, IL 60527(630) 581-53725521 Lincoln Hwy #1aCrown Point, IN 46307(219) 769-13628135 Calumet AveMunster, IN 46321(219) 513-20001500 US-41Schererville, IN 46375(219) 440-7373