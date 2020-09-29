Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 1,362 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 1,362 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 additional deaths Tuesday.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 291,001 with 8,637 deaths, the IDPH reported.As of Monday night, 1,535 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 363 patients in the ICU and 151 on ventilators.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 45,624 specimens for a total of 5,566,276. The seven-day positivity rate from September 22 - September 28 is 3.6%.The deaths include:-Bond County: 1 male 70s-Clark County: 1 female 90s-Clinton County: 1 male 80s-Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s-DuPage County: 1 female 90s-Jasper County: 1 male 70s-Madison County: 4 females 90s-Marion County: 1 male 80s-Moultrie County: 1 male 70s-Peoria County: 1 female 80s-Rock Island County: 1 female 70s-Whiteside County; 1 male 70s-Will County: 1 male 100+-Williamson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s-Winnebago County: 2 males 70sStudent-athletes and their parents said Sunday they are filing a class-action lawsuit regarding the cancellation of fall sports this week.In the suit, they plan to seek a temporary restraining order against the state's order to cancel fall sports.They gathered Sunday morning in the Gold Coast, in front of Gov. JB Pritzker's Chicago home, to discuss their plans and said the suit would be filed Monday.Seventeen Illinois counties are considered to be at warning level for COVID-19, including Bond, Boone, Cass, Christian, Clinton, Crawford, DeWitt, Fayette, Grundy, Hamilton, Macon, Menard, Peoria, Putnam, Washington, Wayne and Winnebago.Although the reasons for counties reaching a warning level varies, some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with university and college parties as well as college sports teams, large gatherings and events, bars and clubs, weddings and funerals, long-term care facilities, correctional centers, schools and cases among the community at large, the state said.Public health officials are reportedly observing people not social distancing, gathering in large groups and not using face coverings. Some communities lack access to convenient testing before people become symptomatic. In some counties, local law enforcement and states' attorneys are not enforcing important mitigation measures like social distancing and the wearing of face coverings. Additionally, some people refuse to participate in contact tracing and are not providing information on close contacts or answering the phone, the state said.