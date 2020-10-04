coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 1,453 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

South Park Elementary confirms 2 COVID-19 cases at Lake County school
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 1,453 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 additional deaths Sunday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 301,541 with 8,791 deaths, the IDPH reported.

As of Saturday night, 1,521 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 384 patients in the ICU and 140 on ventilators.

Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 51,656 specimens for a total of 5,886,418. The seven-day positivity rate from Sept. 27 - Oct. 3 dropped to 3.3%.

The reported deaths include:
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 4 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 70s
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s
- Monroe County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Will County: 1 male 70s
- Williamson County: 1 male 60s

South Park Elementary confirms 2 COVID-19 cases at north suburban school



A Lake County, Illinois school has confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus.

South Park Elementary School informed families of a positive test result Saturday.

The latest announcement is in addition to a case that was announced Friday.

The school does not believe the two cases are related.

Officials said crews will disinfect the school this weekend and classes are still scheduled to happen on Monday.

Illinois officials have announced a $5 million grant program for meat and poultry producers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Livestock and poultry producers have been hit hard with being unable to sell to processors, which have seen plant closures as a result of COVID-19.

The grants are part of the Business Interruption Grants program which relies on federal coronavirus relief funds to help small businesses.

More than $49 million has been distributed already.

Applications are available online through October 31.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
