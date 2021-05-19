Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 1,633 cases, 28 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 1,633 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 28 related deaths Wednesday.There have been 1,370,342 total COVID cases, including 22,494 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 67,166 specimens for a total of 23,972,125 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 12 to May 18, is 2.7%.As of Tuesday night, 1,518 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 405 patients were in the ICU and 224 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 10,551,158 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 62,884 doses. There were 117,381 doses reported administered in Illinois Tuesday, with htat number including doses given at pharmacies from previous days after server problems delayed reporting.The deaths reported Wednesday include:-Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 3 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s-DeKalb County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s-Franklin County: 1 male 90s-Lake County: 1 female 80s-Macon County: 1 male 80s-McDonough County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s-Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s-Tazewell County: 1 male 80s-Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s-Williamson County: 1 male 60s-Winnebago County: 1 male 90s