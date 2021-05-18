lollapalooza

Lollapalooza 2021 Chicago: Music festival returning to Grant Park at full capacity

Festivalgoers must have COVID vaccine or negative COVID-19 test
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Lollapalooza returning to Grant Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lollapalooza will return to Grant Park at full capacity this summer, organizers said Tuesday morning.

The festival will take place July 29 to Aug. 1, and the lineup will be revealed at 10 a.m. Wednesday, with tickets going on sale at noon at www.lollapalooza.com.

In accordance with current local public health guidance, full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results will be required to attend Lollapalooza 2021. For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 24 hours of attending Lollapalooza each day.

Details on the festival entry process will be available in early July.

"Here in Chicago, the word 'Lollapalooza' has always been synonymous with summer, great music and four days of unforgettable fun - which made last year's decision to postpone it all the more difficult," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. "Now, less than a year later and armed with a vaccine that is safe, effective and widely available, we are able to bring back one of our city's most iconic summer music festivals. I want to thank the Lollapalooza team for working closely with the City to create a reopening strategy that prioritizes safety and can't wait to see festivalgoers return to Grant Park this summer."

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said, "We've made tremendous progress in containing the spread of COVID-19, with all of our leading metrics stable or on the decline."

She went on to say, "This is a reason to celebrate and why we're able to make this announcement today. To ensure we celebrate safely this summer I encourage everyone to continue to be safe and smart; if you're sick, stay home; wash your hands frequently; wear a mask if you're traveling or using public transit; and most importantly get vaccinated if you haven't already."

