Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 2,056 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 2,056 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday along with 25 additional deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 268,207 with 8,392 deaths, the IDPH reported.

The preliminary seven-day positivity rate from September 10 - September 16 is 3.6%.

Over a 24 hour period, officials said the state processed 57,800 specimens for a total of 4,920,938.

As of Wednesday night, 1,558 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 359 patients in the ICU and 144 patients on ventilators.

The deaths reported Thursday include:

-Cook County: 1male 70s
-DeKalb County: 1 male 30s
-DuPage County: 1 male 30s
-Green County: 1 male 90s
-Kane County: 1 female 90s

-Kankakee County: 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
-Lawrence County: 1 female 90s
-Madison County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
-McLean County: 1 female 80s
-Randolph County: 1 male 70s
-Sangamon County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s
-Shelby County: 1 male 70s
-Tazewell County: 1 male 60s
- Will County: 1 female 80s

-Williamson County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
-Winnebago County: 1 male 90s
-Woodford County: 1 male 90s

At his update Wednesday, Pritzker said Region 7 has seen its positivity rate dip to 6.4 percent Wednesday, below the 6.5% benchmark. If it remains there for three days, he said that mitigations will be removed and the region can return to Phase 4 of reopening.

The governor said Will and Kankakee counties could have COVID-19 mitigation measures removed if they stay below a 6.5% positivity rate for three more days.



Pritzker also stood firm behind his restrictions on youth sports and pointed to an outbreak last week in Wayne County that has led to 100 players to be quarantined with 37 testing positive.

"This deadly virus should remind us that there are some individual choices that have enormous, life-changing impact on others," Pritzker said.

On Tuesday, the governor said he has sent notice to all cabinet directors to prepare for the possibility of cuts of at least 5% for the current fiscal year, and 10% cuts possibly next year, if the state does not get federal help.

"I can promise you that for everyone and anyone who got into public service, who actually wants to serve the public, this is a nightmare scenario," he said.

Dr. Robert Citronberg of Advocate Aurora Health answers COVID-19 questions, including about possible vaccines.

