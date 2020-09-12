coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID 19: IL reports 2,121 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths

30 Illinois counties at warning level for COVID-19, IDPH says
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 2,121 new cases of COVID-19 Friday along with 22 additional deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 259,909 with 8,295 deaths, the IDPH reported.

The preliminary seven-day positivity rate from September 4-10 is 3.7%.

Within the past 24 hours, the state has processed 56,594 specimens for a total of 4,688,976.

As of Friday night, 1,509 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 344 patients in the ICU and 170 patients on ventilators.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said 30 counties are again at warning level for COVID-19: Bond, Bureau, Cass, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, DeKalb, DuPage, Effingham, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Jackson, Jasper, Jersey, Lawrence, Madison, McLean, Monroe, Morgan, Pulaski, Schuyler, Shelby, Stark, St. Clair, Tazewell, Vermilion, Washington and Williamson.

Health officials said that while the counties have reached warning level for various reasons, common factors include college parties, weddings, large gatherings, bars and clubs, long-term care facilities, travel to neighboring states and household spread when members are not isolating at home. Health officials also said cases connected to schools are beginning to be reported, and general community spread of the virus is increasing.

RELATED: 24 Oak Park River Forest High School students test positive with COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Two dozen students from Oak Park River Forest High School have tested positive for COVID-19 during the first week of remote learning, according to the school's superintendent.



The 32 additional COVID-19 deaths include:

-Coles County: 1 male 80s
-Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 female 90s
-DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

-Greene County: 1 male 60s
-Jersey County: 1 female 80s
-Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s
-Lake County: 1 male 70s
-Macon County: 1 female 90s
-Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
-Peoria County: 1 female 90s
-Rock Island County: 1 female 80s
-St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

-Tazewell County: 1 female 70s
-Wayne County: 1 female 70s
-Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
-Williamson County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Governor JB Pritzker held a press conference on Friday to discuss $16.6 million in funding to help those who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

The money will go toward placing, training and hiring nearly 1,300 residents for a variety of jobs.

"Yesterday, in Rockford, I announced one way in which we're lifting people up all around the state in these difficult times: a new $16.6 million investment to expand job opportunities for Illinoisans who have become unemployed in the COVID-19 pandemic - to place, train and hire nearly 1,300 people for an array of jobs across the state - including approximately 700 right here in Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership's jurisdiction," said Governor JB Pritzker. "This federal funding - made possible by the Department of Labor's Employment Recovery and Disaster Recovery Grant programs - will help us address a goal for reinvigorating our economy that is two-fold - returning more of our residents to the job while simultaneously addressing new economic demands brought on by COVID-19."

At an update on Thursday, Pritzker said while Region 7, comprised of Will and Kankakee counties, is seeing progress, mitigations will remain in effect.

Governor Pritzker said the rolling seven-day positivity rate has fallen to 7.5% in the region, but it needs to fall below 6.5% in order to be restored to Phase 4.
