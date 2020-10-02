Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 2,206 new coronavirus cases, 47 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 2,206 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 additional deaths Friday.The number of deaths is the most single-day deaths since June 24, when 63 people died.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 297,646 with 8,743 deaths, the IDPH reported.As of Thursday night, 1,678 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 373 patients in the ICU and 162 on ventilators.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 72,691 specimens for a total of 5,763,128. The seven-day positivity rate from Sept. 25 - Oct. 1 is 3.4%, which is the lowest the seven-day average positivity rate has been since July 24.The reported deaths include:- Bond County: 1 female 80s- Bureau County: 1 male 70s- Champaign County: 1 female 90s- Christian County: 1 male 60s- Coles County: 1 female 70s- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- DuPage County: 1 male 60s- Fayette County: 1 male 90s- Kane County: 1 male 80s- Kankakee County: 1 male 90s- Lake County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s- Lawrence County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 90s- Livingston County: 1 female 60s- Macoupin County: 1 female 70s- Madison County: 1 male 70s- Monroe County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- Peoria County: 1 female 40s- Randolph County: 1 male 80s- Richland County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- Rock Island County: 1 male 80s- Sangamon County: 1 male 50s- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s- Stephenson County: 1 male 60s- Warren County: 1 female 90s- White County: 1 male 50s- Will County: 1 male 60s- Williamson County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Woodford County: 1 male 80sTwenty eight counties in Illinois are considered to be at warning level for COVID-19. A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.The counties include Bond, Boone, Brown, Calhoun, Christian, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, DeKalb, DeWitt, Fayette, Greene, Hancock, Jasper, Lee, Livingston, Macon, Massac, Monroe, Morgan, Pulaski, Putnam, Richland, Saline, St. Clair, Wabash, Washington and Winnebago.Some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with university and college parties as well as college sports teams, large gatherings and events, bars and clubs, weddings and funerals, family gatherings, long-term care facilities, correctional centers, schools and cases among the community at large, especially people in their 20s, the state said.Public health officials are observing businesses blatantly disregarding mitigation measures, people not social distancing, gathering in large groups and not using face coverings, state officials said.A judge on Thursday rejected an effort by parents to, saying the Illinois High School Association is within its rights to delay sports for safety reasons.Chicago-based United Airlines announced it willstarting Thursday.