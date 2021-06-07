Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 244 cases, 14 deaths

There have been 1,385,489 total COVID cases, including 22,963 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 27,348 specimens for a total of 24,913,350 since the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 31 to June 6, is 1.4%.
As of Sunday night, 788 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 217 patients were in the ICU and 116 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 11,664,700 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 39,048 doses. There were 33,407 doses reported administered in Illinois Sunday.
Officials reported Monday that more than 68% of adults have received a COVID vaccine and over 51% are fully vaccinated.
Illinois Phase 5 guidelines announced
Gov. JB Pritzker released guidelines Friday, outlining Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois plan that will go into effect next Friday.
The latest phase marks a full reopening of all businesses and activities across the state since the start of the pandemic.
Under the new guidance, businesses, large-scale events, conventions amusement parks and seated-spectator venues, among others, will be able to operate a full capacity.
The loosening restrictions are eagerly anticipated as temperatures soar and people look to get back to summer fun.
Phase 5 guidance:
The deaths reported Monday include:
-Champaign County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 80s
-Cook County: 1 youth, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s
-Livingston County: 1 male 50s