Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 244 cases, 14 deaths

Illinois Phase 5 guidelines announced

IF VACCINATED: Fully vaccinated people can resume activates without wearing a mask, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal and territorial laws, rules and regulations. This includes local business and workplace guidance.

NOT VACCINATED: The state will continue to recommend masking for unvaccinated persons, and require it for all people while traveling on public transportation, in congregated settings, health care setting, as well as in schools, daycares, and educational institution.

All sectors of the economy can resume regular capacity.

Traditional conventions, festivals and large events may resume without capacity restrictions.

Large gatherings, such as weddings, may also resume. Phase 5 also removes requirements that businesses institute a mandatory social distancing in seated venues, as well as daily health screenings of employees and visitors. However, businesses and venues should continue to allow for social distancing to the extent possible, especially indoors, according to the governor. They may also continue to put in place additional public health mitigations as they deem appropriate, including requiring face coverings.

Face coverings will still be recommended on (1) on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation and in transportation hubs, such as airports and train and bus stations; (2) in congregate facilities such as correctional facilities, veterans' homes, and long-term care facilities, group homes, and residential facilities; and (3) in healthcare settings.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 244 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 14 related deaths Monday as the state moves toward a full reopening this week.There have been 1,385,489 total COVID cases, including 22,963 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 27,348 specimens for a total of 24,913,350 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 31 to June 6, is 1.4%.As of Sunday night, 788 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 217 patients were in the ICU and 116 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 11,664,700 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 39,048 doses. There were 33,407 doses reported administered in Illinois Sunday.Officials reported Monday that more than 68% of adults have received a COVID vaccine and over 51% are fully vaccinated.Gov. JB Pritzker released guidelines Friday, outlining Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois plan that will go into effect next Friday.The latest phase marks a full reopening of all businesses and activities across the state since the start of the pandemic.Under the new guidance, businesses, large-scale events, conventions amusement parks and seated-spectator venues, among others, will be able to operate a full capacity.The loosening restrictions are eagerly anticipated as temperatures soar and people look to get back to summer fun.The deaths reported Monday include:-Champaign County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 80s-Cook County: 1 youth, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s-Livingston County: 1 male 50s