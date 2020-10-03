Illinois COVID-19: DeKalb-area restrictions start as IL reports 2,442 new coronavirus cases, 31 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 2,442 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 additional deaths Saturday.The number of deaths Friday, 47, was the most single-day deaths since June 24, when 63 people died.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 300,088 with 8,774 deaths, the IDPH reported.As of Friday night, 1,535 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 361 patients in the ICU and 140 on ventilators.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 71,634 specimens for a total of 5,834,762. The seven-day positivity rate from Sept. 26 - Oct. 2 remained at 3.4%.The reported deaths include:- Christian County: 1 male 80s-Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s- Crawford County: 1 male 50s- Greene County: 1 female 70s- Kane County: 1 male 60s- Livingston County: 1 male 60s-Macon County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s- Madison County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Mercer County: 1 female 90s- Monroe County: 1 female 60s- Morgan County: 1 male 80s- Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s- Rock Island County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s- Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s- Will County: 1 male 70s, 3 females 90sRegion 1, which includes Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Davies, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties will be placed under mitigation restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 beginning Saturday.IDPH officials said the positivity rate in Region 1 has hovered above 8% for three consecutive days, and jumped 2% in just two weeks, even as the rest of the state continues to see downward trends.As a result, bars cannot have indoor service or anyone seated or ordering at the bar, all bars must close at 11 p.m., all service must be outdoors, reservations are required for each party, and multiple parties cannot be sat at the same time.Restaurants will also not be allowed to have indoor service or bar service, all outdoor dining must end at 11 p.m., reservations are required, multiple parties cannot be seated at the same time, and no standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or leaving is allowed.All events are limited to 25% capacity with a maximum of 25 people. Party buses are not allowed, and casinos and other forms of gaming are limited to 25% capacity, must follow the same mitigations as bars and restaurants as applicable, and must close at 11 p.m.Chicago officials are encouraging music venues, theaters and other performing arts venues to apply for financial help as the coronavirus pandemic keeps many closed down.Applications for the new relief program overseen by the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events open on Monday.Up to 120 recipients can receive $10,000 grants backed by the Walder Foundation, the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund and Accion.