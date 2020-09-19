Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 2,529 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths as state surpasses 5M tests

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 2,529 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday along with 25 additional deaths.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 272,856 with 8,436 deaths, the IDPH reported.The preliminary seven-day positivity rate from September 12 - September 18 is 3.5%.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 74,286 specimens for a total of 5,057,142.As of Friday night, 1,469 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 326 patients in the ICU and 141 patients on ventilators.The deaths reported Saturday include:- Bureau County: 1 female 50s- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s- Edgar County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s- Greene County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- LaSalle County: 1 male 50s- Macon County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s- Macoupin County: 1 female 70s- Montgomery County: 1 male 80s- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s- Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Warren County: 1 male 80s- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80sIDPH Friday reported 24 counties in Illinois are considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19.A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase, according to IDPH.Those counties include Bond, Bureau, Cass, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, DeWitt, Edwards, Effingham, Greene, Jasper, Jo Daviess, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Rock Island, St. Clair, Shelby, Washington, Wayne, Williamson, Wabash and Union.Will and Kankakee counties are allowed to relax COVID-19 restrictions in bars and restaurants starting Friday.Region 7, which includes the greater Will and Kankakee county areas, will return to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan at 5 p.m. Friday.The region moved to stricter mitigations after three consecutive days of a rolling positivity rate above 8%. As of Friday, Region 7 has reached the threshold to lift mitigations of three consecutive days of a rolling positivity rate below 6.5%, with a rate at 5.6%.Indoor dining and bar service can resume along with larger gathering sizes in the area."Residents chose to be all in for each other, for their small businesses, for their bars and restaurants, for their kids, for their neighbors," Gov. JB Pritzker said. "Let that be a testament to the power of a community that embraces doctor-recommended mitigations proven to reduce risk and slow the spread. We can't outrun this virus, but with the tools we know to work - masks, distancing, handwashing, and respect for public health and each other - we can beat it back enough to keep our businesses open and our neighborhoods safer all at once."Business owners said the change is coming just in time."A lot of joy," said Brandon Wright, co-owner of Werk Force Brewing Company in Plainfield. "Rightaway, texted my wife who's my partner in the business, and we were really excited."Wright said business has been touch and go since Aug. 26, when bars and restaurants were suddenly restricted to outdoor service only.The lifting of that rule means the bar's cavernous taproom can reopen, and people can sit indoors just in time for cooler weather and the bar's Oktoberfest celebration this weekend."It means whether you survive and stay open or shut your doors," Wright said.Moving into fall, as gatherings move inside, officials are urging caution whether you're out or having people over."We still have thanksgiving coming, we still have the holidays coming. That's going to be a very important time that we avoid large gatherings," said Steve Brandy, public information officer at the Will County Health Department.IDPH continues to monitor each region in the state for several key indicators to identify early, but significant increases of COVID-19 transmission in Illinois, potentially signifying resurgence. These indicators can be used to determine whether additional community mitigation interventions are needed to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.Region 4, the Metro East region, which is currently operating under additional mitigations, continues to report a seven-day rolling positivity rate above 8%.