Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 2,727 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 2,727 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths Sunday.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 319,150 with 8,984 deaths, the IDPH reported.As of Saturday night, 1,776 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 388 patients in the ICU and 159 on ventilators.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 64,047 specimens for a total of 6,307,682. The seven-day positivity rate from Oct. 4 to 10 is 4.2%.The state's positivity rate has steadily increased this week.It was 3.3% last Sunday, 3.4% Monday and Tuesday, 3.5% on Wednesday, 3.7% Thursday, 3.8% Friday and 4% Saturday.Congressman Mike Bost of Illinois has tested positive for the coronavirus, the latest lawmaker to confirm he has it.The Republican from southern Illinois released a statement Friday saying he tested positive the night before and has experienced a mild cough and the loss of taste and smell.Bost says he'll quarantine and postpone his public schedule as he isolates. He says staff members he's been in contact with will do the same.His office says he's also reaching out to constituents he's met with in recent days. Bost says he's consulted with the Capitol's attending physician.Countless parents in East St. Louis say they are relying on limited resources while struggling to gain internet access to help their children participate in remote learning at area schools during the coronavirus pandemic.East St. Louis is a largely Black community where nearly 40% of residents live below the federal poverty line.The Belleville News-Democrat reports that East St. Louis School District 189 has given out around 2,000 hotspots from AT&T across its 10 schools based on campus enrollment.Tiffany Gholson is the director of parent and student support services for the district. She says the lack of internet access can overwhelm households.Spring break will remain on the calendar for 2021 at Illinois State University. University officials announced Friday that an "overwhelming number" of faculty, staff and students who responded to a survey wanted the regular break preserved during the coronavirus pandemic.The university's planning team had recommended canceling the spring break amid concern about travel during the break contributing to spread of the virus on campus.The Bloomington Pantagraph reports, though, that the survey responses showed concern about mental health without the mid-semester break.Sunday's announced deaths include:- Cook County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s- Fayette County: 1 female 90s- McLean County: 1 female 60s- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s- Warren County: 1 male 70s- Will County: 1 female 50s