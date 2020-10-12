coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 2,742 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 2,727 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 321,892 with 8,997 deaths, the IDPH reported.

As of Sunday night, 1,764 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 377 patients in the ICU and 153 on ventilators.

Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 47,579 specimens for a total of 6,355,261. The seven-day positivity rate from Oct. 5 to 11 is 4.3%.

It was 3.3% last Sunday, 3.4% Monday and Tuesday, 3.5% on Wednesday, 3.7% Thursday, 3.8% Friday, 4% Saturday and 4.2% on Sunday.

Monday's deaths include:
-Clay County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+
-Cook County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s
-Douglas County: 1 male 80s

-Fayette County: 1 male 70s
-Monroe County: 1 female 80s
-Peoria County: 1 male 70s
-Richland County: 1 male 80s
-Rock Island County: 1 female 60s
-Will County: 1 male 70s,

Meanwhile, two Western Illinois University housing officers have been recognized by an international organization for their efforts in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Jessica Butcher and Bridget McCormick were recognized by the "Heroes Program" of the Association of College and University Housing Officers-International.

They were among 27 campus professionals from across the nation who were honored. The program recognizes the leadership of campus professionals during times of significant challenge.

Butcher, assistant director of residence life, revamped training for complex directors, assistant complex directors and resident assistants for the fall semester, according to the university. She is often wearing personal protective gear for intake and transportation of students who have to go into quarantine and isolation after exposure to the highly contagious coronavirus.

McCormick is director of residential administration. She worked to readjust hundreds of room assignments for the fall semester as students chose whether to attend class in person or online. She is also doing COVID-19 case management and room assignments for students who test positive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
