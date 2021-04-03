Illinois COVID-19 Update: Health officials urge caution on holiday weekend as IL reports 2,839 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

Gov. Pritzker gets COVID vaccine

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,839 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 13 related deaths Saturday.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 27-April 2 is 4.3%.There have been 1,254,185 total cases, including 21,361 deaths in the state.Chicago's top doctor issued a warning about Easter weekend Thursday, as the state reported 3,526 COVID-19 cases, the largest one-day increase in nearly two months.In Chicago, at least three factors are driving the recent uptick. Officials say cell phone location data confirms more people in recent weeks have been gathering with others in the evening.More contagious variants, officials say, are becoming more prevalent. And as more people get vaccinated, some may be letting down their guard.Officials recommend outdoor gatherings with distance, masks and a small number of guests this holiday weekend.A total of 7,335,385 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 448,830 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 7,784,215.A total of 6,043,292 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday night, including 368,124 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 108,811 doses. There were 124,870 doses reported administered in Illinois Thursday.Illinois has administered doses to 70% of residents 65 and older, reaching the threshold needed to move into the Bridge Phase of reopening. However, IDPH said rising hospitalization rates will prevent Illinois from moving into the Bridge Phase. IDPH epidemiologists will continue to focus on the most recent 10 days to monitor any acute trends that prevent the state from reaching the Bridge Phase.As of Friday night, 1,426 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 325 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.The deaths reported Saturday include:- Clinton County: 1 female 70s- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s- JoDaviess County: 1 male 80s- Lake County: 1 male 60s- Logan County: 1 female 80s- St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s