Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 3,385 new cases, 50 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials reported 3,385 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths Monday.

The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 1,072,214, with a total of 18,258 deaths, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker gives latest on vaccines, restrictions, new variant on Jan. 15, 2021


Gov. JB Pritzker gave the latest on COVID-19 in Illinois Friday.



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 63,002 specimens for a total of 14,826,995.

As of Sunday night, 3,345 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 705 patients were in the ICU and 392 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

RELATED: Illinois coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 11 - 17 is 7.0%, which is the lowest it has been since late October.

The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you

As of Sunday night, 781,150 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 304,600 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 1,085,750.

IDPH Director Ezike gets COVID-19 vaccine


Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike gets the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



IDPH reports that a total of 495,563 vaccine doses, including 66,679 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 22,856 .

The IDPH says that vaccine distribution numbers are reported in real-time and vaccine administration numbers lag by as much as 72 hours.

The deaths reported Monday include:
-Champaign County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
-Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 female 50s, 3 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 4 males 90s
-DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
-Franklin County: 1 male 60s

- Hancock County: 1 female 80s
-Kane County: 1 female 40s,
-Lake County: 1 male 70s
-Madison County: 1 male 80s
-St. Clair County: 1 female 100+
-Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
-Warren County: 1 male 90s
-Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
