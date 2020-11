Illinois coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

IDPH COVID-19 testing at drive-through and community-based facilities

Chicago COVID-19 testing

COVID-19 testing at hospitals and medical centers

Chicago

Evanston

West Suburbs

Greater DeKalb County

North Suburbs

Northwest Suburbs

COVID-19 testing at other health clinics and providers

ANTIBODY TESTING:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Public coronavirus testing in Illinois is now available to anyone at 11 locations, while those with symptoms or doctor's referrals can tested at many other public and private sites.The state of Illinois is operating several drive-thru COVID-19 testing facilities in the Chicago area, in downstate Bloomington and in Rockford. The first to open was on Chicago's Northwest Side in a former emissions testing facility . An additional facility opened on April 14 in Markham . A third site opened April 22 in Aurora and a fourth opened on April 24 in Rockford.Eleven community-based testing sites are open seven days a week to test anyone, regardless of symptoms or doctor's referrals.8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies last1650 Premium Outlet Blvd,Aurora8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies lastSMG Chatham210 W 87th Street,Chicago9 a.m. - 5 p.m., while daily supplies last1106 Interstate Drive,Bloomington8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies lastMarket Place Shopping Ctr,2000 N. Neil Street Champaign8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies lastJackie Joyner Kersee Ctr.Argonne Drive,East St Louis7 a.m. - 3 p.m., while daily supplies last6959 W. Forest Preserve Rd.,Chicago8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies last1601 Parkview Avenue,Rockford8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies lastRolling Meadows HS2901 Central Road,Rolling Meadows8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies lastSouth Suburban College15800 State St.,South Holland8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies last102 W. Water Street,WaukeganFor more information, visit IDPH's website The City of Chicago announced a citywide eligibility expansion for residents to get tested for COVID-19 at City-run testing sites and is encouraging anyone who has had a recent high-risk exposure to be tested.Three static sites run by CDPH provide drive-thru and walk up testing for anyone with symptoms, who had a high risk exposure, or for healthcare workers and first responders.Drive-thru and walk-up testing is available Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at:2850 W 24th BoulevardChicago, IL 606232231 N Central AvenueChicago, IL 60639Drive-thru and walk-up testing is available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at:744 East 103rd StreetChicago IL, 60628CDPH is also operating multiple mobile testing sites that change location around the city on a weekly basis. They can typically accommodate walk-up testing, though some also offer drive-thru testing. They operate from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m.Additionally CDPH has compiled a searchable database of available COVID-19 testing and telehealth providers at health centers around the city. Click here to visit the searchable map of all CDPH health center locations Loretto Hospital on Chicago's West Side offers COVID-19 testing at a tent set up in the parking lot. The testing site is open to the public and healthcare workers and first responders. The site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.645 S. Central Ave.Chicago, IL 60644Norwegian American Hospital offers COVID-19 screening and testing in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.Walk-up and drive through testing is available Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday frpm 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.Norwegian American Hospital1044 N. Francisco Ave.Chicago, IL 60622Access Community Health Network is offering COVID-19 testing for anyone 2-years-old or older at any of their community testing sites, but you must have a telehealth appointment first.Northwestern Medicine offers COVID-19 testing at multiple locations in Chicago and the suburbs.Northwestern Memorial Hospital259 East Erie StreetHours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., 7 days a weekAvailability: Anyone aged 6 and olderTesting is held at the Lavin Family Pavilion testing sites. Cars should enter at Erie Street. Walk-ups should enter via Ontario Street and walk along the east side of the driveway.Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care Evanston1704 Maple AvenueHours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a weekAvailability: All ages acceptedNorthwestern Medicine Immediate Care Aurora2635 Church Road, Aurora ILHours: 8 p.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a weekAvailability: All ages acceptedDrive to back of the building, You will be greeted by staff; testing is performed in your vehicle.Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care Bartlett820 Route 59, Bartlett ILHours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a weekAvailability: All ages acceptedEnter parking lot from either Stearns Road or Route 59 and follow signs. Testing is performed in back of Immediate Care, west side of the building.Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care Bloomingdale235 South Gary Avenue, Suite 100, Bloomingdale, ILHours: 8 p.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a weekAvailability: All ages acceptedEnter off Scott Drive, follow signs to designated parking spaces. Call phone number on signs for registration. Testing is performed inside the clinic.Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care Glen Ellyn885 Roosevelt Road, Suite 100, Glen Ellyn, ILHours: 8 a.m. to 4 pm.., 7 days a weekAvailability: All ages acceptedEnter off Pershing Avenue and follow signs to testing area.Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care Naperville636 Raymond Drive, Suite 107, Naperville, ILHours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a weekAvailability: All ages acceptedEnter off River Road or Raymond Drive, and follow signs to designated parking spaces. Call numbers on signs for registration. You will be given instructions to enter the marked building for testing.Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care St. Charles2900 Foxfield Road, Suite 100, St. Charles, ILHours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a weekAvailability: All ages acceptedEnter off Foxfield Road, follow signs to testing site in west parking lot.Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care Wheaton7 Blanchard Drive, Wheaton, ILHours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a weekAvailability: All ages acceptedTesting performed in vehicle at back of the building.Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care Sycamore1850 Gateway Drive, Sycamore, ILHours: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a weekAvailability: All ages acceptedEnter off Kish Hospital Drive, which becomes Gateway Drive. Turn into the Medical Office Building parking lot that has a "Receiving" sign of the loading dock, which will lead you to the back of the building. Go towards Entrance Door D. You will be directed into the left lane.Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care Deerfield350 South Waukegan Road, Deerfield, ILHours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a weekAvailability: All ages acceptedEnter main parking lot entrance, follow signs for COVID-19 testing drive-thru.Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care Glenview2701 Patriot Boulevard, Glenview, ILHours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a weekAvailability: All ages acceptedEnter at Lehigh Avenue and follow signs.Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care Vernon Hills870 North Milwaukee Avenue, First Floor, Vernon Hills, ILHours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a weekAvailability: All ages acceptedDrive around the front of building, and follow signs to designated parking spaces in the covered parking area. Stay in the car and call to register.Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care Huntley10350 Haligus Road, Huntley, ILHours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a weekAvailability: All ages acceptedEnter off Reed Road on the north side of Medical Office Building 1, where you will be greeted by staff. Testing is performed inside the car.Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care McHenry2507 North Richmond Road, McHenry, ILHours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a weekAvailability: All ages acceptedPull up to designated parking spaces behind Immediate Care, where you will be greeted by staff. Testing is performed inside the vehicle.Rush offers COVID-19 testing after a telehealth visit and assessment. Visit the Rush University Medical Center COVID-19 information page for more details and how to schedule an appointment Physicians Immediate Care is offering COVID-19 testing at dozens of locations across Chicago, the suburbs and northern Illinois.Testing is available for patients with COVID-19 symptoms. All healthcare workers, first responders, or exposed patients deemed at risk (with or without symptoms) are also eligible.4800 W 129th St.Alsip, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F2858 Kirk RoadAurora, ILHours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS1663 Belvidere RoadBelvidere, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F350 N. Kinzie Ave.Bradley, ILHours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS391 S. Bolingbrook DriveBolingbrook, ILHours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS1702 N. Milwaukee Ave.Chicago, ILHours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS6140 N. BroadwayChicago, ILHours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS5228 N. Northwest HighwayChicago, ILHours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS5961 N. Lincoln Ave.Chicago, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F933 W. Diversey ParkwayChicago, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F3909 N. Western Ave.Chicago, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F121 W. North Ave.Chicago, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F4211 N. Cicero Ave.Chicago, ILHours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS600 W. Adams St.Chicago, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F2496 DeKalb St.DeKalb, ILHours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS1672 S. Galena AveDixon, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F2490 Bushwood DriveElgin, ILHours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS21035 LaGrange RoadFrankfort, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F1009 Fairway DriveFreeport, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F335 E. Army Trail RoadGlendale Heights, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F7425 Barrington RoadHanover Park, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F1360 Houbolt RoadJoliet, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F800 N. Larkin Ave.Joliet, ILHours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS1000 E Riverside Blvd.Loves Park, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F11475 N. 2nd St.Machesney Park, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F621 E. Lincoln HighwayNew Lenox, ILHours:8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS4900 N Cumberland Ave.Norridge, ILHours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS9570 W 159th St.Orland Park, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F2300 US Hwy 34Oswego, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F123 S. Northwest HighwayPark Ridge, ILHours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS6050 Caton Farm RoadPlainfield, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F13641 S. Route 59Plainfield, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F6595 E. State St.Rockford, ILHours: 8-4:30 M-F3475 S. Alpine RoadRockford, ILHours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SSWalgreens offers COVID-19 testing after a screening survey to determine eligibility. For more information and to complete the screening, click here CVS offers COVID-19 testing for eligible patients at the MinuteClinic locations. For more information and to complete the screening to see if you're eligible, click here Aayu Clinics are providing and processing tests at their two of their Chicago locations. An appointment is required for testing. No referral is required.Testing is open to everyone, not just those exhibiting symptoms. Those interested should schedule a visit online at aayuclinics.com or by calling 773-227-3669.1645 W. School St., Suite AChicago, IL 606571601 W. Division St.Chicago, IL 60622Heartland Health Centers is offering three drive-thru locations. Any COVID-19 appointments are free for people who don't have insurance regardless of immigration status.Heartland Health Centers-Skokie, 8320 Skokie Boulevard, Skokie, IL 60077, call 773-751-7800 for appointmentHeartland Health Centers-Albany Park, 3737 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago, IL 60625, call 773-751-7800 for appointmentHeartland Health Centers-Devon, 1300 W. Devon Ave., Chicago, IL 60660, call 773-751-7800 for appointmentFor more information, visit www.heartlandhealthcenters.org/coronavirus. Roseland Community Hospital is the first South Side community hospital that will offer COVID-19 tests . The drive-thru testing will be available beginning Friday, April 3.Here is how it works: Each person will be given a number and then will be seen by a physician for COVID-19 symptoms. They will then be screened by a doctor. If the doctor believes the patient should be tested, the patient will be given one of the 200 available COVID-19 swab test, or blood tests.45 W. 111th St.Chicago, ILHoward Brown Health is administering a new COVID-19 testing site on Chicago's Southwest Side. The site opened in Little Village at Project Vida on April 22.Services will be available to all residents, regardless of immigration status. Bilingual staff will also be available for Spanish speakers.Patients are encouraged to contact the testing site in advance by calling 773-388-1600.The testing site is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 10 am. - 3 p.m.2659 S. Kedvale Ave.Chicago, IL 60623773-388-1600Howard Brown Health has also set up COVID-19 screening locations at its clinics in Chicago's Englewood, Hyde Park, Lakeview, Rogers Park, and Uptown neighborhoods.1525 E. 55th St.Chicago, IL 60637773-388-1600641 W. 63rd St.Chicago, IL 60621773-388-16006500 N. Clark St.Chicago, IL 60626773-388-16003245 N. Halsted St.Chicago, IL 60657773-388-16004025 N. Sheridan RoadChicago, IL 60613773-388-1600 NorthShore University HealthSystem's Evanston Hospital is conducting coronavirus testing for its patients and other hospitals' patients who are symptomatic and ill. The NorthShore University HealthSystem became the first local facility to conduct its own COVID-19 tests and is currently testing approximately 200 patients per day. The facility anticipates it will expand its daily testing capacity to 500 patients.2650 Ridge AveEvanston, IL 60201(847) 570-2000Testing is available in tented drive-thru facilities at Edward-Elmhurst Health in Warrenville for patients with an order from an Edward-Elmhurst physician.The facilities have been put up in the parking lot of its corporate center, in part to prevent potential exposure inside the hospital.4201 Winfield RoadWarrenville, IL 60555(331) 221-8000Two federal COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites have opened in the parking lots of Walmart 's Northlake and Joliet stores.These sites will only test first responders and healthcare workers who have potentially been exposed to the coronavirus. They are not open to the public.Northlake officials announced April 3 that their testing site would be closing at the end of the day. The site typically closes at 4 p.m. Officials said it would be consolidated with the Joliet location.The state is also working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Walgreens to set up drive-thru testing sites in the hardest hit areas of the state. Similar to Walmart, these facilities will focus on senior citizens, first responders, and health care workers.137 W. North Ave.Northlake, IL 60164(708) 409-00492424 W. Jefferson St.Joliet, IL 60435(815) 744-7575Limited coronavirus testing is available for high-risk patients, healthcare workers and first responders at the following Midwest Express Clinic locations in Chicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana:3258 W. 111th St.Chicago, IL 60655(773) 629-82173301 N. Ashland Ave.Chicago, IL 60657(312) 429-57252070 N, IL-50 #500Bourbonnais, IL 60914(779) 236-409440 75th St.Willowbrook, IL 60527(630) 581-53725521 Lincoln Highway #1aCrown Point, IN 46307(219) 769-13628135 Calumet Ave.Munster, IN 46321(219) 513-20001500 US-41Schererville, IN 46375(219) 440-7373CVS has opened 57 drive-thru testing sites in Illinois.Patients need to make an appointment ahead of time at www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing . Test results are expected in about three days.The locations are at:-CVS Pharmacy, 1099 Army Trail Road, Bartlett, IL 60103-CVS Pharmacy, 8625 South Harlem Street, Bridgeview, IL 60455-CVS Pharmacy, 8639 South Cicero Avenue, Chicago, IL 60652-CVS Pharmacy, 3201 West 95th Street, Evergreen Park, IL 60805-2315-CVS Pharmacy, 10420 Grand Avenue, Franklin Park, IL 60131-CVS Pharmacy, 8811 West 87th Street, Hickory Hills, IL 60457-CVS Pharmacy, 600 North Mannheim, Hillside, IL 60162-CVS Pharmacy, 19900 S. Lagrange Road, Mokena, IL 60448-CVS Pharmacy, 644 North Route 59, Naperville, IL 60540-CVS Pharmacy, 3780 Willow Road, Northbrook, IL 60062-CVS Pharmacy, 15840 South Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest, IL 60452-CVS Pharmacy, 200 West Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL 60067-CVS Pharmacy, 11859 Southwest Hwy, Palos Heights, IL 60463-CVS Pharmacy, 2648 Dempster Street, Park Ridge, IL 60068-CVS Pharmacy, 1229 West Route 134, Round Lake, IL 60073-CVS Pharmacy, 1801 West Golf Road, Schaumburg, IL 60194-CVS Pharmacy, 1500 Lincoln Highway, St. Charles, IL 60174-CVS Pharmacy, 936 Willow Road, Northbrook, IL 60062-CVS Pharmacy, 2020 East Grand Avenue, Lindenhurst, IL 60046-CVS Pharmacy, 7200 West Cermak Road, North Riverside, IL 60546-CVS Pharmacy, 255 McLean Boulevard, South Elgin, IL 60177-CVS Pharmacy, 20 East Dundee Road, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-CVS Pharmacy, 3951 West 103rd Street, Chicago, IL 60655-CVS Pharmacy, 110 West North Avenue, Elmhurst, IL 60126-CVS Pharmacy, 2045 Plum Grove Road, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008-CVS Pharmacy, 34344 North US Highway 45, Village of Third Lake, IL 60030-CVS Pharmacy, 345 Madison Street, Oak Park, IL 60302-CVS Pharmacy, 2211 South Eola Road, Aurora, IL 60503-CVS Pharmacy, 101 Asbury Street, Evanston, IL 60202-CVS Pharmacy, 11200 Lincoln Highway, Mokena, IL 60448-CVS Pharmacy, 8645 Woodward Avenue, Woodridge, IL 60517-CVS Pharmacy, 16760 West 167, Lockport, IL 60441-CVS Pharmacy, 1855 West Irving Park Road, Schaumburg, IL 60193-CVS Pharmacy, 1801 West Golf Road, Schaumburg, IL 60194-CVS Pharmacy, 2422 College Avenue, Alton, IL 62002-CVS Pharmacy, 1910 Montgomery Road, Aurora, IL 60504-CVS Pharmacy, 8911 Ogden Avenue, Brookfield, IL 60513-CVS Pharmacy, 2815 North Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618-CVS Pharmacy, 1930 West 103rd Street, Chicago, IL 60643-CVS Pharmacy, 3156 West 103rd Street, Chicago, IL 60655-CVS Pharmacy, 11055 S. Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60643-CVS Pharmacy, 570 North Fairview Avenue, Decatur, IL 62522-CVS Pharmacy, 6210 Main Street, Downers Grove, IL 60516-CVS Pharmacy, 3200 Flossmoor Road, Flossmoor, IL 60422-CVS Pharmacy, 2000 Skokie Valley Road, Highland Park, IL 60035-CVS Pharmacy, 2375 Drauden Road, Joliet, IL 60434-CVS Pharmacy, 8001 North 2nd Street, Machesney Park, IL 61115-CVS Pharmacy, 14701 S Pulaski Road, Midlothian, IL 60445-CVS Pharmacy, 7139 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL 60714-CVS Pharmacy, 3400 Lincoln Highway, Olympia Fields, IL 60461-CVS Pharmacy, 250 W. 144th Street, Riverdale, IL 60827-CVS Pharmacy, 2617 18th Avenue, Rock Island, IL 61201-CVS Pharmacy, 1111 North Dunlap Street, Savoy, IL 61874-CVS Pharmacy, 3434 Dempster Street, Skokie, IL 60076-CVS Pharmacy, 1801 North Illinois Street, Swansea, IL 62226-CVS Pharmacy, 16701 South Harlem Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60467-CVS Pharmacy, 3001 West Washington Street, Waukegan, IL 60085-CVS Pharmacy, 1515 Sheridan Road, Wilmette, IL 60091DuPage County announced June 9 it was supporting two new COVID-19 testing sites. The DuPage County COVID-19 testing site, which will be accessible through the County Campus' main entrance off County Farm Road, will be open Tuesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until 400 tests are completed each day. The COVID-19 test is free.421 N. County Farm RoadWheaton, IL 60187In addition, DuPage County is supporting a testing site in Willowbrook, which will double the number of individuals who are able to be tested and receive a physical health check. Beginning the week of June 9, and continuing until August, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, testing will be available through Pillars Community Health with drive-up testing at Anne M. Jeans Elementary School in Willowbrook. You do NOT have to be an existing Pillars Community Health patient or enrolled at Anne Jeans School to be eligible. Testing is available to anyone with symptoms of COVID-19; or anyone with a known exposure to COVID-19 (have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19); or asymptomatic, high-risk patients, first responders, health care workers, or essential workers who wish to be tested. Limited tests are available and an appointment is required for this site. To schedule the appointment, call 708-PILLARS (708-745-5277) and follow the prompts. Appointments will be scheduled in the following time slots: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to .1 p.m. Insurance will be billed; if you do not have insurance, call Pillars Community Health at 708-PILLARS (708-745-5277) to discuss options.16W631 91st St.Willowbrook, IL 60527Antibody testing exams look for antibodies and can indicate if you've had the virus and might now be immune. The test does not check for active cases of COVID-19.New COVID-19 antibody testing is available to the public at a Chicago facility that opened on April 22. The testing is being done in a tent at Innovative Express Care in Lincoln Park.Results will be ready in three to five days. Insurance is accepted, or you can pay $250 out of pocket.Appointments are required and for information on scheduling an appointment, visit InnovativeCorona.com Michigan Avenue Primary Care int he Loop is offering antibody testing to the public by appointment using the Abbott test. Those interested must complete a telemedicine evaluation by one of their providers. Test results are usually completed within 48 hours. The tests are also eligible to be covered by insurance. The out of network or self-pay cost is $95. Click here for more information Michigan Avenue Primary Care180 N. Michigan Ave. #1720Chicago, IL 60601(312) 994-3000Aayu Clinics is offering COVID-19 antibody testing for both the IgM and IgG antibodies. An appointment is required for testing. No referral is required.Those interested should schedule a telemedicine appointment at https://www.aayuclinics.com/covid-19 , or by calling 773-227-36691645 W School St, Suite AChicago, IL 606571601 W Division St.Chicago, IL 60622