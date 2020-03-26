Illinois coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

RELATED: Latest news and updates on Illinois coronavirus cases, Chicago area impact
IDPH COVID-19 testing at drive-through and community-based facilities
The state of Illinois is operating several drive-thru COVID-19 testing facilities in the Chicago area, in downstate Bloomington and in Rockford. The first to open was on Chicago's Northwest Side in a former emissions testing facility. An additional facility opened on April 14 in Markham. A third site opened April 22 in Aurora and a fourth opened on April 24 in Rockford.
Eleven community-based testing sites are open seven days a week to test anyone, regardless of symptoms or doctor's referrals.
Aurora: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies last
1650 Premium Outlet Blvd,
Aurora
Chicago (Auburn Gresham, Chatham): 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies last
SMG Chatham
210 W 87th Street,
Chicago
Bloomington: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., while daily supplies last
1106 Interstate Drive,
Bloomington
Champaign: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies last
Market Place Shopping Ctr,
2000 N. Neil Street Champaign
East St. Louis: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies last
Jackie Joyner Kersee Ctr.
Argonne Drive,
East St Louis
Harwood Heights: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m., while daily supplies last
6959 W. Forest Preserve Rd.,
Chicago
Rockford: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies last
1601 Parkview Avenue,
Rockford
Rolling Meadows: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies last
Rolling Meadows HS
2901 Central Road,
Rolling Meadows
South Holland: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies last
South Suburban College
15800 State St.,
South Holland
Waukegan: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies last
102 W. Water Street,
Waukegan
For more information, visit IDPH's website.
Chicago COVID-19 testing
The City of Chicago announced a citywide eligibility expansion for residents to get tested for COVID-19 at City-run testing sites and is encouraging anyone who has had a recent high-risk exposure to be tested.
Three static sites run by CDPH provide drive-thru and walk up testing for anyone with symptoms, who had a high risk exposure, or for healthcare workers and first responders.
Drive-thru and walk-up testing is available Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at:
Maria Saucedo Scholastic Academy
2850 W 24th Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60623
Dr. Jorge Prieto Math & Science Academy
2231 N Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60639
Drive-thru and walk-up testing is available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at:
Gately Park
744 East 103rd Street
Chicago IL, 60628
CDPH is also operating multiple mobile testing sites that change location around the city on a weekly basis. They can typically accommodate walk-up testing, though some also offer drive-thru testing. They operate from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m.
Click here to get the most up-to-date mobile testing site dates, locations and hours.
Additionally CDPH has compiled a searchable database of available COVID-19 testing and telehealth providers at health centers around the city. Click here to visit the searchable map of all CDPH health center locations.
COVID-19 testing at hospitals and medical centers
The Loretto Hospital
Loretto Hospital on Chicago's West Side offers COVID-19 testing at a tent set up in the parking lot. The testing site is open to the public and healthcare workers and first responders. The site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Loretto Hospital
645 S. Central Ave.
Chicago, IL 60644
Norwegian American Hospital
Norwegian American Hospital offers COVID-19 screening and testing in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Walk-up and drive through testing is available Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday frpm 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Norwegian American Hospital
1044 N. Francisco Ave.
Chicago, IL 60622
Access Health Care
Access Community Health Network is offering COVID-19 testing for anyone 2-years-old or older at any of their community testing sites, but you must have a telehealth appointment first.
Click here for more information and to see all five of Access Health Care's COVID-19 testing sites.
Northwestern Medicine
Northwestern Medicine offers COVID-19 testing at multiple locations in Chicago and the suburbs.
Chicago
Northwestern Memorial Hospital
259 East Erie Street
Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., 7 days a week
Availability: Anyone aged 6 and older
Testing is held at the Lavin Family Pavilion testing sites. Cars should enter at Erie Street. Walk-ups should enter via Ontario Street and walk along the east side of the driveway.
Evanston
Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care Evanston
1704 Maple Avenue
Walk-in testing only
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week
Availability: All ages accepted
West Suburbs
Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care Aurora
2635 Church Road, Aurora IL
Hours: 8 p.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week
Availability: All ages accepted
Drive to back of the building, You will be greeted by staff; testing is performed in your vehicle.
Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care Bartlett
820 Route 59, Bartlett IL
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week
Availability: All ages accepted
Enter parking lot from either Stearns Road or Route 59 and follow signs. Testing is performed in back of Immediate Care, west side of the building.
Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care Bloomingdale
235 South Gary Avenue, Suite 100, Bloomingdale, IL
Hours: 8 p.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week
Availability: All ages accepted
Enter off Scott Drive, follow signs to designated parking spaces. Call phone number on signs for registration. Testing is performed inside the clinic.
Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care Glen Ellyn
885 Roosevelt Road, Suite 100, Glen Ellyn, IL
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 pm.., 7 days a week
Availability: All ages accepted
Enter off Pershing Avenue and follow signs to testing area.
Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care Naperville
636 Raymond Drive, Suite 107, Naperville, IL
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week
Availability: All ages accepted
Enter off River Road or Raymond Drive, and follow signs to designated parking spaces. Call numbers on signs for registration. You will be given instructions to enter the marked building for testing.
Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care St. Charles
2900 Foxfield Road, Suite 100, St. Charles, IL
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week
Availability: All ages accepted
Enter off Foxfield Road, follow signs to testing site in west parking lot.
Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care Wheaton
7 Blanchard Drive, Wheaton, IL
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week
Availability: All ages accepted
Testing performed in vehicle at back of the building.
Greater DeKalb County
Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care Sycamore
1850 Gateway Drive, Sycamore, IL
Hours: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week
Availability: All ages accepted
Enter off Kish Hospital Drive, which becomes Gateway Drive. Turn into the Medical Office Building parking lot that has a "Receiving" sign of the loading dock, which will lead you to the back of the building. Go towards Entrance Door D. You will be directed into the left lane.
North Suburbs
Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care Deerfield
350 South Waukegan Road, Deerfield, IL
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week
Availability: All ages accepted
Enter main parking lot entrance, follow signs for COVID-19 testing drive-thru.
Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care Glenview
2701 Patriot Boulevard, Glenview, IL
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week
Availability: All ages accepted
Enter at Lehigh Avenue and follow signs.
Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care Vernon Hills
870 North Milwaukee Avenue, First Floor, Vernon Hills, IL
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week
Availability: All ages accepted
Drive around the front of building, and follow signs to designated parking spaces in the covered parking area. Stay in the car and call to register.
Northwest Suburbs
Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care Huntley
10350 Haligus Road, Huntley, IL
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week
Availability: All ages accepted
Enter off Reed Road on the north side of Medical Office Building 1, where you will be greeted by staff. Testing is performed inside the car.
Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care McHenry
2507 North Richmond Road, McHenry, IL
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week
Availability: All ages accepted
Pull up to designated parking spaces behind Immediate Care, where you will be greeted by staff. Testing is performed inside the vehicle.
Rush University Medical Center
Rush offers COVID-19 testing after a telehealth visit and assessment. Visit the Rush University Medical Center COVID-19 information page for more details and how to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 testing at other health clinics and providers
Physicians Immediate Care is offering COVID-19 testing at dozens of locations across Chicago, the suburbs and northern Illinois.
Testing is available for patients with COVID-19 symptoms. All healthcare workers, first responders, or exposed patients deemed at risk (with or without symptoms) are also eligible.
Physicians Immediate Care - Alsip
4800 W 129th St.
Alsip, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Aurora
2858 Kirk Road
Aurora, IL
Hours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS
Physicians Immediate Care - Belvidere
1663 Belvidere Road
Belvidere, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Bradley
350 N. Kinzie Ave.
Bradley, IL
Hours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS
Physicians Immediate Care - Bolingbrook
391 S. Bolingbrook Drive
Bolingbrook, IL
Hours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS
Physicians Immediate Care - Chicago - Bucktown
1702 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Chicago, IL
Hours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS
Physicians Immediate Care - Chicago - Edgewater
6140 N. Broadway
Chicago, IL
Hours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS
Physicians Immediate Care - Chicago - Jefferson Park
5228 N. Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL
Hours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS
Physicians Immediate Care - Chicago - Lincoln & Peterson
5961 N. Lincoln Ave.
Chicago, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Chicago - Lincoln Park
933 W. Diversey Parkway
Chicago, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Chicago - North Center
3909 N. Western Ave.
Chicago, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Chicago - Old Town
121 W. North Ave.
Chicago, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Chicago - Six Corners
4211 N. Cicero Ave.
Chicago, IL
Hours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS
Physicians Immediate Care - Chicago - West Loop
600 W. Adams St.
Chicago, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - DeKalb-Sycamore
2496 DeKalb St.
DeKalb, IL
Hours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS
Physicians Immediate Care - Dixon
1672 S. Galena Ave
Dixon, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Elgin
2490 Bushwood Drive
Elgin, IL
Hours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS
Physicians Immediate Care - Frankfort
21035 LaGrange Road
Frankfort, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Freeport
1009 Fairway Drive
Freeport, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Glendale Heights
335 E. Army Trail Road
Glendale Heights, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Hanover Park
7425 Barrington Road
Hanover Park, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Joliet - Houbolt
1360 Houbolt Road
Joliet, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Joliet - Larkin
800 N. Larkin Ave.
Joliet, IL
Hours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS
Physicians Immediate Care - Loves Park
1000 E Riverside Blvd.
Loves Park, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Machesney Park
11475 N. 2nd St.
Machesney Park, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - New Lenox
621 E. Lincoln Highway
New Lenox, IL
Hours:8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS
Physicians Immediate Care - Norridge
4900 N Cumberland Ave.
Norridge, IL
Hours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS
Physicians Immediate Care - Orland Park
9570 W 159th St.
Orland Park, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Oswego
2300 US Hwy 34
Oswego, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Park Ridge
123 S. Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL
Hours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS
Physicians Immediate Care - Plainfield - Caton Farm
6050 Caton Farm Road
Plainfield, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Plainfield - North
13641 S. Route 59
Plainfield, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Rockford - E State
6595 E. State St.
Rockford, IL
Hours: 8-4:30 M-F
Physicians Immediate Care - Rockford - S Alpine
3475 S. Alpine Road
Rockford, IL
Hours: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS
Walgreens offers COVID-19 testing after a screening survey to determine eligibility. For more information and to complete the screening, click here.
CVS offers COVID-19 testing for eligible patients at the MinuteClinic locations. For more information and to complete the screening to see if you're eligible, click here.
Aayu Clinics are providing and processing tests at their two of their Chicago locations. An appointment is required for testing. No referral is required.
Testing is open to everyone, not just those exhibiting symptoms. Those interested should schedule a visit online at aayuclinics.com or by calling 773-227-3669.
Aayu Clinic - Lakeview Location:
1645 W. School St., Suite A
Chicago, IL 60657
Aayu Clinic - Wicker Park Location:
1601 W. Division St.
Chicago, IL 60622
Heartland Health Centers is offering three drive-thru locations. Any COVID-19 appointments are free for people who don't have insurance regardless of immigration status.
Heartland Health Centers-Skokie, 8320 Skokie Boulevard, Skokie, IL 60077, call 773-751-7800 for appointment
Heartland Health Centers-Albany Park, 3737 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago, IL 60625, call 773-751-7800 for appointment
Heartland Health Centers-Devon, 1300 W. Devon Ave., Chicago, IL 60660, call 773-751-7800 for appointment
For more information, visit www.heartlandhealthcenters.org/coronavirus.
Roseland Community Hospital is the first South Side community hospital that will offer COVID-19 tests. The drive-thru testing will be available beginning Friday, April 3.
Here is how it works: Each person will be given a number and then will be seen by a physician for COVID-19 symptoms. They will then be screened by a doctor. If the doctor believes the patient should be tested, the patient will be given one of the 200 available COVID-19 swab test, or blood tests.
Roseland Community Hospital
45 W. 111th St.
Chicago, IL
Howard Brown Health is administering a new COVID-19 testing site on Chicago's Southwest Side. The site opened in Little Village at Project Vida on April 22.
Services will be available to all residents, regardless of immigration status. Bilingual staff will also be available for Spanish speakers.
Patients are encouraged to contact the testing site in advance by calling 773-388-1600.
The testing site is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 10 am. - 3 p.m.
Howard Brown Health and Project Vida
2659 S. Kedvale Ave.
Chicago, IL 60623
773-388-1600
Howard Brown Health has also set up COVID-19 screening locations at its clinics in Chicago's Englewood, Hyde Park, Lakeview, Rogers Park, and Uptown neighborhoods.
Howard Brown Health - 55th Street
1525 E. 55th St.
Chicago, IL 60637
773-388-1600
Howard Brown Health - 63rd Street
641 W. 63rd St.
Chicago, IL 60621
773-388-1600
Howard Brown Health - Clark Street
6500 N. Clark St.
Chicago, IL 60626
773-388-1600
Howard Brown Health - Halsted Street
3245 N. Halsted St.
Chicago, IL 60657
773-388-1600
Howard Brown Health - Sheridan Road
4025 N. Sheridan Road
Chicago, IL 60613
773-388-1600
NorthShore University HealthSystem's Evanston Hospital is conducting coronavirus testing for its patients and other hospitals' patients who are symptomatic and ill. The NorthShore University HealthSystem became the first local facility to conduct its own COVID-19 tests and is currently testing approximately 200 patients per day. The facility anticipates it will expand its daily testing capacity to 500 patients.
NorthShore University HealthSystem's Evanston Hospital
2650 Ridge Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
(847) 570-2000
Testing is available in tented drive-thru facilities at Edward-Elmhurst Health in Warrenville for patients with an order from an Edward-Elmhurst physician.
The facilities have been put up in the parking lot of its corporate center, in part to prevent potential exposure inside the hospital.
Edward-Elmhurst Health Corporate Center
4201 Winfield Road
Warrenville, IL 60555
(331) 221-8000
Two federal COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites have opened in the parking lots of Walmart's Northlake and Joliet stores.
These sites will only test first responders and healthcare workers who have potentially been exposed to the coronavirus. They are not open to the public.
Northlake officials announced April 3 that their testing site would be closing at the end of the day. The site typically closes at 4 p.m. Officials said it would be consolidated with the Joliet location.
The state is also working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Walgreens to set up drive-thru testing sites in the hardest hit areas of the state. Similar to Walmart, these facilities will focus on senior citizens, first responders, and health care workers.
Walmart Northlake (closing April 3)
137 W. North Ave.
Northlake, IL 60164
(708) 409-0049
Walmart Joliet
2424 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-7575
Limited coronavirus testing is available for high-risk patients, healthcare workers and first responders at the following Midwest Express Clinic locations in Chicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana:
Midwest Express Clinic Chicago - Mt. Greenwood
3258 W. 111th St.
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 629-8217
Midwest Express Clinic Chicago - Roscoe Village
3301 N. Ashland Ave.
Chicago, IL 60657
(312) 429-5725
Midwest Express Clinic Bourbonnais
2070 N, IL-50 #500
Bourbonnais, IL 60914
(779) 236-4094
Midwest Express Clinic Willowbrook
40 75th St.
Willowbrook, IL 60527
(630) 581-5372
Midwest Express Clinic Crown Point
5521 Lincoln Highway #1a
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-1362
Midwest Express Clinic Munster
8135 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
(219) 513-2000
Midwest Express Clinic Schererville
1500 US-41
Schererville, IN 46375
(219) 440-7373
CVS testing sites
CVS has opened 57 drive-thru testing sites in Illinois.
Patients need to make an appointment ahead of time at www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing. Test results are expected in about three days.
The locations are at:
-CVS Pharmacy, 1099 Army Trail Road, Bartlett, IL 60103
-CVS Pharmacy, 8625 South Harlem Street, Bridgeview, IL 60455
-CVS Pharmacy, 8639 South Cicero Avenue, Chicago, IL 60652
-CVS Pharmacy, 3201 West 95th Street, Evergreen Park, IL 60805-2315
-CVS Pharmacy, 10420 Grand Avenue, Franklin Park, IL 60131
-CVS Pharmacy, 8811 West 87th Street, Hickory Hills, IL 60457
-CVS Pharmacy, 600 North Mannheim, Hillside, IL 60162
-CVS Pharmacy, 19900 S. Lagrange Road, Mokena, IL 60448
-CVS Pharmacy, 644 North Route 59, Naperville, IL 60540
-CVS Pharmacy, 3780 Willow Road, Northbrook, IL 60062
-CVS Pharmacy, 15840 South Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest, IL 60452
-CVS Pharmacy, 200 West Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL 60067
-CVS Pharmacy, 11859 Southwest Hwy, Palos Heights, IL 60463
-CVS Pharmacy, 2648 Dempster Street, Park Ridge, IL 60068
-CVS Pharmacy, 1229 West Route 134, Round Lake, IL 60073
-CVS Pharmacy, 1801 West Golf Road, Schaumburg, IL 60194
-CVS Pharmacy, 1500 Lincoln Highway, St. Charles, IL 60174
-CVS Pharmacy, 936 Willow Road, Northbrook, IL 60062
-CVS Pharmacy, 2020 East Grand Avenue, Lindenhurst, IL 60046
-CVS Pharmacy, 7200 West Cermak Road, North Riverside, IL 60546
-CVS Pharmacy, 255 McLean Boulevard, South Elgin, IL 60177
-CVS Pharmacy, 20 East Dundee Road, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
-CVS Pharmacy, 3951 West 103rd Street, Chicago, IL 60655
-CVS Pharmacy, 110 West North Avenue, Elmhurst, IL 60126
-CVS Pharmacy, 2045 Plum Grove Road, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
-CVS Pharmacy, 34344 North US Highway 45, Village of Third Lake, IL 60030
-CVS Pharmacy, 345 Madison Street, Oak Park, IL 60302
-CVS Pharmacy, 2211 South Eola Road, Aurora, IL 60503
-CVS Pharmacy, 101 Asbury Street, Evanston, IL 60202
-CVS Pharmacy, 11200 Lincoln Highway, Mokena, IL 60448
-CVS Pharmacy, 8645 Woodward Avenue, Woodridge, IL 60517
-CVS Pharmacy, 16760 West 167, Lockport, IL 60441
-CVS Pharmacy, 1855 West Irving Park Road, Schaumburg, IL 60193
-CVS Pharmacy, 1801 West Golf Road, Schaumburg, IL 60194
-CVS Pharmacy, 2422 College Avenue, Alton, IL 62002
-CVS Pharmacy, 1910 Montgomery Road, Aurora, IL 60504
-CVS Pharmacy, 8911 Ogden Avenue, Brookfield, IL 60513
-CVS Pharmacy, 2815 North Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
-CVS Pharmacy, 1930 West 103rd Street, Chicago, IL 60643
-CVS Pharmacy, 3156 West 103rd Street, Chicago, IL 60655
-CVS Pharmacy, 11055 S. Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60643
-CVS Pharmacy, 570 North Fairview Avenue, Decatur, IL 62522
-CVS Pharmacy, 6210 Main Street, Downers Grove, IL 60516
-CVS Pharmacy, 3200 Flossmoor Road, Flossmoor, IL 60422
-CVS Pharmacy, 2000 Skokie Valley Road, Highland Park, IL 60035
-CVS Pharmacy, 2375 Drauden Road, Joliet, IL 60434
-CVS Pharmacy, 8001 North 2nd Street, Machesney Park, IL 61115
-CVS Pharmacy, 14701 S Pulaski Road, Midlothian, IL 60445
-CVS Pharmacy, 7139 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL 60714
-CVS Pharmacy, 3400 Lincoln Highway, Olympia Fields, IL 60461
-CVS Pharmacy, 250 W. 144th Street, Riverdale, IL 60827
-CVS Pharmacy, 2617 18th Avenue, Rock Island, IL 61201
-CVS Pharmacy, 1111 North Dunlap Street, Savoy, IL 61874
-CVS Pharmacy, 3434 Dempster Street, Skokie, IL 60076
-CVS Pharmacy, 1801 North Illinois Street, Swansea, IL 62226
-CVS Pharmacy, 16701 South Harlem Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60467
-CVS Pharmacy, 3001 West Washington Street, Waukegan, IL 60085
-CVS Pharmacy, 1515 Sheridan Road, Wilmette, IL 60091
DuPage County announced June 9 it was supporting two new COVID-19 testing sites. The DuPage County COVID-19 testing site, which will be accessible through the County Campus' main entrance off County Farm Road, will be open Tuesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until 400 tests are completed each day. The COVID-19 test is free.
DuPage County Campus
421 N. County Farm Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
In addition, DuPage County is supporting a testing site in Willowbrook, which will double the number of individuals who are able to be tested and receive a physical health check. Beginning the week of June 9, and continuing until August, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, testing will be available through Pillars Community Health with drive-up testing at Anne M. Jeans Elementary School in Willowbrook. You do NOT have to be an existing Pillars Community Health patient or enrolled at Anne Jeans School to be eligible. Testing is available to anyone with symptoms of COVID-19; or anyone with a known exposure to COVID-19 (have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19); or asymptomatic, high-risk patients, first responders, health care workers, or essential workers who wish to be tested. Limited tests are available and an appointment is required for this site. To schedule the appointment, call 708-PILLARS (708-745-5277) and follow the prompts. Appointments will be scheduled in the following time slots: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to .1 p.m. Insurance will be billed; if you do not have insurance, call Pillars Community Health at 708-PILLARS (708-745-5277) to discuss options.
Anne M. Jeans Elementary School
16W631 91st St.
Willowbrook, IL 60527
ANTIBODY TESTING:
Antibody testing exams look for antibodies and can indicate if you've had the virus and might now be immune. The test does not check for active cases of COVID-19.
New COVID-19 antibody testing is available to the public at a Chicago facility that opened on April 22. The testing is being done in a tent at Innovative Express Care in Lincoln Park.
Results will be ready in three to five days. Insurance is accepted, or you can pay $250 out of pocket.
Innovative Express Care
Appointments are required and for information on scheduling an appointment, visit InnovativeCorona.com.
Michigan Avenue Primary Care
Michigan Avenue Primary Care int he Loop is offering antibody testing to the public by appointment using the Abbott test. Those interested must complete a telemedicine evaluation by one of their providers. Test results are usually completed within 48 hours. The tests are also eligible to be covered by insurance. The out of network or self-pay cost is $95. Click here for more information.
Michigan Avenue Primary Care
180 N. Michigan Ave. #1720
Chicago, IL 60601
(312) 994-3000
Aayu Clinics is offering COVID-19 antibody testing for both the IgM and IgG antibodies. An appointment is required for testing. No referral is required.
Those interested should schedule a telemedicine appointment at https://www.aayuclinics.com/covid-19, or by calling 773-227-3669
Aayu Clinics - Lakeview Location:
1645 W School St, Suite A
Chicago, IL 60657
Aayu Clinics - Wicker Park Location:
1601 W Division St.
Chicago, IL 60622
-