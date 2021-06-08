Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 365 cases, 11 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 365 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 11 related deaths Tuesday, as the state moves toward a full reopening this week.There have been 1,385,854 total COVID cases, including 22,974 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 36,408 specimens for a total of 24,949,758 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 1 to June 7, is 1.3%.As of Monday night, 791 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 226 patients were in the ICU and 117 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 11,708,874 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 42,852. There were 44,174 doses reported administered in Illinois Monday.Officials reported Tuesday that more than 68% of adults have received a COVID vaccine and 51% are fully vaccinated.The deaths reported Tuesday include:- Boone County: 1 male 60s- Champaign County: 1 male 50s- Cook County: 2 males 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s- Marion County: 1 male 60s- Peoria County: 1 male 60s- Will County: 1 male 50s