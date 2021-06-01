Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 401 cases, 8 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 401 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and eight related deaths Tuesday.The news comes as more than half of Illinois adults have been fully vaccinated.There have been 1,382,587 total COVID cases, including 22,835 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 24,273 specimens for a total of 24,640,360 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 25 to May 31, is 1.9%.As of Monday night, 1,031 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 284 patients were in the ICU and 162 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 11,308,983 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 45,545 doses. There were 17,077 doses reported administered in Illinois Monday.Officials said 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and nearly 51% are fully vaccinated.The deaths reported Tuesday include:- Cook County: 2 females 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s.