Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 478 cases, 9 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 478 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and nine related deaths Wednesday.There have been 1,383,065 total COVID cases, including 22,842 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 35,697 specimens for a total of 24,676,057since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 26 to June 1, is 1.8%, the lowest it has been since it started being reported on Oct. 29.As of Tuesday night, 1,013 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 278 patients were in the ICU and 150 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 11,338,305 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 41,234 doses. There were 29,322 doses reported administered in Illinois Tuesday.Officials said 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and nearly 51% are fully vaccinated.On Tuesday, officials reported 401 new cases, which was the lowest one-day increase in cases since March 25, when 330 were reported.On Wednesday, Chicago Cultural Center reopened, just one more step towards normalcy in the city, which in recent weeks has rolled out it's plan to revive the arts in Chicago."The People's Palace" with its iconic rotunda will greet visitors to Chicago's Cultural Center as it reopens to the public Wednesday for the first time since a pandemic enforced closure in March of 2020. This as the rest of the city and state continue their march towards normality."Even though the cultural landscape has been devastated, the cultural landscape is going to bring our city back," said Mark Kelly, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. "It's our festivals. It's our museums. You're just going to see the pulse of the city come back as all of these institutions like the cultural center come to life."In the past week, average daily cases in Chicago have fallen 42-percentand hospitalizations are down 51-percent.The number of COVID patients in hospitals statewide is at early pandemic levels."We're at the best point that we've been from COVID since our outbreak began in March 2020," said Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health."We are in a confident place," said Dr. Stephen Schrantz, University of Chicago Medicine infectious disease expert. "That being said, we need to continue to maintain some vigilance, maintain some humility in the face of this."But even as more than two thirds of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose, Governor JB Pritzker is still seeking to encourage others by launching a lottery for vaccinated residents similar to those set up in other states.Tickets to Six Flags will be given to those who get a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday in Cook County. The health department is handing out the tickets at all of its vaccinations sites every Wednesday through June 16.The governor has said that Illinois remains on track to fully reopen on June 11.The deaths reported Wednesday include:- Cook County: 2 females 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s.