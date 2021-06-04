Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 626 cases, 15 deaths

Chicago expands COVID vaccine outreach

WATCH: Dr. Arwady details new Chicago COVID vaccine outreach plan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 626 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 15 related deaths Friday as the state moves toward a full reopening next week.There have been 1,384,365 total COVID cases, including 22,880 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 65,300 specimens for a total of 24,796,789 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 28 to June 3, is 1.6%, the lowest it has been since it started being reported on Oct. 29.As of Thursday night, 901 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 247 patients were in the ICU and 140 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 11,427,833 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 36,025 doses. There were 53,156 doses reported administered in Illinois Thursday.Officials reported Friday that 67% of adults have received a COVID vaccine and nearly 51% are fully vaccinated.Chicago health officials talked about expanding their hyper-local vaccine outreach Friday. It will include door-to-door canvassing to encourage people to get their shots.Officials will be going to 13 communities that have the lowest vaccination rates."Community by community, block by block, house by house, we will continue to talk with Chicagoans about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, and let them know when and where they can get vaccinated to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19," CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in Englewood Friday. "Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for Chicagoans who have not yet been vaccinated to get the vaccine."Englewood has the lowest vaccination rate in the city. In Garfield Park and South Austin, about 30% of residents have received their first dose.The first 13 communities to be targeted for block-by-block canvassing are: Auburn Gresham, Austin, Chatham, East Garfield Park, Englewood, Hegewisch, Montclare, Riverdale, Roseland, South Deering, South Shore, West Englewood and West Garfield Park.City data show a big disparity between the South and West sides, compared to those neighborhoods closer to the Loop.Canvassers in these neighborhoods will be identified by Protect Chicago-branded vests, buttons and masks, so residents can easily identify canvassing teams. Canvassers will not enter homes, but they will be able to sign people up for vaccine appointments, including in-home vaccination for qualifying individuals.The canvassers include individuals from community-based organizations, the Chicago COVID Contact Tracing Corps, the Chicagoland Vaccine Partnership, aldermanic offices and other community partners.Chicagoans interested in learning more about becoming a Vaccine Ambassador or canvassing to increase vaccine uptake in their communities can visitor email canvassing@cityofchicago.org.The city recently announced the expansion of its in-home vaccination program, called Protect Chicago At Home. Anyone age 65 or older, or with a disability or medical condition, is now eligible. Residents can call (312) 746-4835 to schedule an appointment for in-home vaccination.For information about COVID-19 vaccines in Chicago, visitThe deaths reported Friday include:- Champaign County: 1 male 80s- Christian County: 1 female 60s- Cook County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s- DuPage County: 1 female 70s- Henry County; 1 male 60s- Kane County: 1 male 50s- LaSalle County: 1 male 60s- McHenry County: 1 male 70s- Vermilion County: 1 male 90s- Whiteside County: 1 female 70s- Will County: 1 female 80s- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s