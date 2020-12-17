Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 8,828 cases, 181 coronavirus deaths | WATCH LIVE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8824816" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> During his COVID-19 update, Governor JB Pritzker said federal officials have told him that the number of COVID-19 vaccines being shipped in upcoming weeks is less than anticipated.

Dr. Darien Sutton discusses the FDA review for the Moderna vaccine, which could become the second to fight the coronavirus.

Gov. JB Pritzker's office provided this video of the first COVID-19 vaccines as they arrived in Illinois on December 14, 2020.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 8,828 COVID-19 cases and 181 related deaths Wednesday as Gov. JB Pritzker said the federal government slashed the vaccine allotment being sent out next week.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 879,428, with a total of 14,835 deaths.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 92,015 specimens. In total there have been 12,147,3093 specimens tested since the start of the pandemic in Illinois.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 10-16 is 10.0%.The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.As of Wednesday night, 4,751 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,056 patients were in the ICU with COVID-19 and 575 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.While the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Illinois earlier this week, many hospitals are still waiting for their shipments.On Wednesday, Governor JB Pritzker denied there have been delays. He said because the vaccine requires extreme cold temperatures, there are several steps involved before the vaccine gets to the hospitals"The repackaging had to occur at our Strategic National stockpile with the refrigeration units that we had to acquire for the entire state, then of course, according to the schedule delivered to the regional hospitals are awaiting pick up from local health departments," Gov. Pritzker said."What we're calling bureaucracy, a lot of it is logistics for a very difficult product that no one has ever dealt with in this kind of, in the vaccine world," Illinois Director of Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.Pritzker said it is the decision of the federal government not to deliver directly to the state's 96 public health departments.While other states began the vaccination process on Monday, the governor admits Illinois has a different system: Pfizer is shipping directly to big cities, including Chicago.While it's been a slow process this week, officials said Pfizer's next two weekly shipments to Illinois and the rest of the nation are being cut by the federal government by about half."Would I like everybody to be vaccinated today or this week? I would," Gov. Pritzker said. "I would like it if that could happen. But I think we need to recognize this is a complex process."It's unclear what that change means for the first round of vaccinations at long term care facilities. Right now, the plan is to ship the vaccine next week to CVS and Walgreens, whose teams will then go into those facilities the following week to administer the vaccineHowever, the FDA is expected to give emergency use authorization to the Moderna vaccine. 