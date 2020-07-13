Coronavirus Illinois: IL COVID-19 cases increase by 883, 6 additional deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported an addition 883 coronavirus cases Monday with six additional deaths in the last 24 hours.There's now a total of 154,999 COVID-19 cases and 7,193 deaths statewide.Within the last 24 hours, Illinois performed 30,012 tests, bringing the state's total to more than 2 million.The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Sunday that the state's seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from July 6 -July 12 is 3.0%.The confirmed deaths are:- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s- DuPage County: 1 male 80s- Montgomery County: 1 male 90sThe organizers of the Chicago Marathon announced Monday that the race will be canceled this year due to COVID-19, only the second time in history that has happened.Runners registered for the October 11 race will have the option to receive a refund for their race entry or defer their place and entry fee to a future marathon in 2021, 2022, or 2023, organizers said in a press release.Race organizers said they decided along with the city to cancel all race weekend festivities "out of concern for the safety of event participants, volunteers, event staff and spectators."Two weeks into Chicago's Phase 4 reopening, the city's test positivity rate is still below 5%, essentially remaining flat despite an increase in cases among 18- to 29-year-olds.The city rolled back restrictions for the downtown Riverwalk Friday, which can now resume its standard hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.On the other hand, the city tightened restrictions on bars and restaurants that serve alcohol, which now have to close by midnight; though last call remains 11 p.m.The Illinois National Guard's deployment to establish and support the state's COVID-19 testing sites is also drawing to a close.State leaders recently announced that the Illinois National Guard will hand over operations of 11 state-run testing sites to civilian contractors this month.Over the past four months, thousands of service members have averaged 45-day deployments, followed by a 14-day quarantine, all away from their families to prevent the virus' spread.