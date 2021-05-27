Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 891 cases, 42 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 891 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 42 related deaths Thursday.There have been 1,379,279 total COVID cases, including 22,718 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 67,705 specimens for a total of 24,434,225 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 20 to May 26, is 2.5%.As of Wednesday night, 1,316 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 339 patients were in the ICU and 186 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 11,113,382 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 67,485 doses. There were 63,717 doses reported administered in Illinois Wednesday.Officials said 66% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and 49% are fully vaccinated.The deaths reported Thursday include:-Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s-DeWitt County: 1 male 50s-DuPage County: 1 male 100+-Henry County: 1 male 70s-Jefferson County: 1 female 70s-Kane County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s-Kankakee County: 1 female 80s-Knox County: 1 male 80s-Lake County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s-LaSalle County: 1 female 70s-McHenry County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 100+-Mercer County: 1 female 70s-Montgomery County: 1 female 60s-Randolph County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 50s-Richland County: 1 male 50s-Tazewell County: 1 male 50s-Vermilion County: 1 female 60s-Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s-Winnebago County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 60s-Woodford County: 1 female 90s