Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 933 cases, 10 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 933 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 24 related deaths Monday.There have been 1,376,411 total COVID cases, including 22,633 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 33,010 specimens for a total of 24,266,277 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 17 to May 23, is 2.7%.As of Sunday night, 1,393 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 180 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 10,940,769 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 76,133 doses. There were 36,358 doses reported administered in Illinois Sunday. CVS did not report does adminsitered on Sunday and those numbers will be added in the coming days.Officials said 64% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and 48% are fully vaccinated.As demand for the vaccine wanes, the mass vaccination site at the United Center is winding down operations.The walk-through portion will close on Monday, while the drive-thru option will stay open until June 24.Nearly 287,000 doses have been administered at the UC, since the federally-run clinic launched back in March.The deaths reported Monday include:-Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s-Fulton County: 1 female 60s-Peoria County: 1 male 60