Illinois COVID-19 today: IL reports 3,874 new coronavirus cases, 31 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 3,874 new cases of COVID-19, along with 31 additional deaths Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 364,033, with 9,418 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 82,256 specimens for a total of 7,113,338. The seven-day positivity rate from Oct. 15 - 21 is 5.6%, the first time it has dropped since Oct. 4.

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker's COVID-19 update: October 23, 2020


Gov. JB Pritzker holds daily COVID-19 briefing on October 23, 2020.



Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois' top doctor, broke down during Friday's daily briefing when she issued a plea to residents to fight COVID-19 fatigue.

"My message to you is to stay strong," she tearfully said. "I've never run a marathon but I have the upmost respect for those who have been able to train, plan and finish a marathon, but this is a difficult race when you can't actually see the endpoint."

WATCH: IL top doctor breaks down when announcing state's COVID-19 count


Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois' top doctor, broke down during Friday's daily briefing when she announced the state's COVID-19 numbers.



She said she shares the overwhelming mental, social and emotional toll of the pandemic, just like many others in our country.

"I'm feeling it and living it myself," she said. "I don't get to live in some COVID-free bubble, exempt from the pain and tragedy of the pandemic."

As of Thursday night, 2,498 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, with 511 in the ICU and 197 on ventilators.

"The harsh reality is that the sacrifices we've made, and that we continue to make, do not have a future expiration date," Ezike added.

Tighter COVID-19 restrictions take effect Friday in Chicago and four surrounding counties, as well.

The action from Mayor Lori Lightfoot comes days after a warning about surging COVID-19 cases in the city, with the average number of daily cases approaching 700.

Gov. JB Pritzker said the state is now on a trajectory to surpass the peak reached in March and April.

The IDPH announced Friday that 51 counties in Illinois are considered to be at warning level for COVID-19. A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.

The counties include Adams, Bond, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Crawford, DeKalb, Douglas, Edwards, Fayette, Ford, Franklin, Gallatin, Greene, Hamilton, Henderson, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Kendall, Knox, LaSalle, Lee, Macon, Macoupin, McDonough, McHenry, Mercer, Morgan, Moultrie, Ogle, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Rock Island, Saline, Shelby, Stephenson, Union, Vermilion, Wabash, Warren, Wayne, Whiteside, Will, Williamson and Winnebago.

Although the reasons for counties reaching a warning level varies, some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with gatherings in people's homes, weddings and funerals, bars and clubs, university and college parties as well as college sports teams, family gatherings, long-term care facilities, correctional centers, schools and cases among the community at large, especially people in their 20s.

The deaths reported Friday include:

- Adams County: 1 female 70s
- Christian County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s
- Clark County: 1 female 80s
- Clinton County: 1 male 90s
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 90s

- DeWitt County: 1 female 70s
- Jefferson County: 1 male 60s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 60s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s
- LaSalle County: 2 females 90s
- Macon County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s
- McLean County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 70s
- Shelby County: 1 female 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 80s
- Vermilion County: 2 males 70s
- Warren County: 1 male 90s
- White County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 female 70s
