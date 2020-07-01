Coronavirus Illinois: IL COVID-19 cases increase by 828, with 30 new deaths; Chicago beaches could reopen soon

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6286893" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With parts of the country already reeling from the virus, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday that cases could double nationwide.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As COVID-19 cases in other parts of the country continue to surge, Chicago and Illinois remain somewhat stable.The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 828 new coronavirus cases and 30 additional deaths on Wednesday.There's now a total of 144,013 confirmed cases across the state, including 6,951 deaths.Deaths from COVID-19 reported across Illinois include the following:- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 3 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s- DuPage 1 male 40s, 1 female 90s- Kane County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s- Madison County: 1 male 70s- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s- Will County: 1 female 60s- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80sWithin the last 24 hours, Illinois performed 33,090 tests - a new single-day record in Illinois - bringing the state's total to more than 1.6 million.The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 24 -June 30 is 2.6%.Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, joined ABC 7 Chicago remotely Wednesday to talk about Chicago's progress.She said the city's health officials are "cautiously optimistic."Chicago can tolerate some small increases in COVID-19 cases, but it's important to avoid big spikes.When those spikes happen, health officials plan to double down on testing and other forms of prevention.But if there are significant increases, there will be a pause on reopening, or even a step back, Arwady said.She also said Chicago's beaches might reopen after the Fourth of July weekend because of the risk of large crowds gathering over the holiday.And although other cities and states have established mandatory quarantines for those traveling from other locations, Chicago has not yet put one in place.With parts of the country already reeling from the virus, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday that cases could double nationwide."We are now having 40,000+ new cases a day," Fauci said. "I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around... I'm very concerned because it could get very bad."Texas and California are seeing record high infections and Arizona's ICU beds are nearly full.With cases rising in 35 states, 17 have had to pause their reopenings."When you have an outbreak in one part of the country, even though in other parts of the country they're doing well, they are vulnerable," Fauci said.At NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, the head of emergency medicine is worried about a fall resurgence."Right now COVID is on a southern tour, and we have to brace and be prepared for it to come back," said Dr. Ernest Wang. "Mask discipline is really key."Fauci testified that one driver of infection is overcrowded bars. In Wrigleyville, the owners of HVAC Pub say safety is good business. They've put masks and sanitizer at the entrance, all menus are now accessed by phone, and employees are temperature-checked."I think it's very important that we follow all the strict guidelines that we have because that's the important thing is people's health," said Jason Felsenthal, co-owner of HVAC Pub. "If people are sick, they're not going to come anyways."