Illinois COVID-19 Update: Deaths in long-term care facilities fall by half

CHICAGO -- Illinois reported half as many deaths from COVID-19 in long-term care facilities this week compared to last week.

Only 42 people died in such facilities this week compared to 84 deaths the previous week, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.




IDPH data published Friday also shows that just 30% of the state's COVID-19 deaths in the last seven days occurred in long-term care facilities, compared to 54% the week before.

RELATED: Illinois nursing homes to remain on COVID-19 lockdown; death rate climbs


The ABC7 I-Team reported in mid-June that long-term care facilities were the state's hardest-hit sector in the coronavirus pandemic, accounting for at least 55% of COVID-19 deaths at that time.

RELATED: Illinois coronavirus nursing home deaths continue to climb, but new CDC data may be off

Illinois reported 1,317 new cases of COVID-19 Friday and 25 new deaths, raising the positivity rate to 2.9%.
