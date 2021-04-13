COVID-19 vaccine

Illinois, Indiana to pause use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after reports of blood clots

Anyone who received J&J vaccine experiencing blood clot symptoms asked to contact health care provider
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Cook County to release 35K vaccine appointments Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago, Illinois and Indiana health departments announced Tuesday that they will be pausing the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The announcements come after new guidance from the CDC and FDA warning of reports of blood clots in six women.


RELATED: FDA and CDC call for 'pause' on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after blood clot reports

The Illinois Department of Public Health said it's allocation of Johnson and Johnson for this week was 17,000 doses. Next week, the state was set to receive an additional 5,800 Johnson and Johnson shots out of a total of 483,720 doses.

Cook County says anyone who has appointments to get a Johnson and Johnson vaccine will instead be offered either a Moderna or a Pfizer vaccine.

Those who do not wish to get either vaccine can call 833-308-1988 to cancel or reschedule their appointment.

The state of Indiana also announced that it would be pausing the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Those with appointments for the Johnson and Johnson shots will be given either Pfizer or Moderna shots.




A spokesperson for the Lake County (Illinois) Health Department said they will stop using hte Johnson & Johnson vaccines and pivot to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

A spokesperson with the Will County Health Department said they are awaiting guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The spokesperson said they have a small supply of Johnson and Johnson vaccines and are more relaiant on Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Aurora said it is cancelling its clinic scheduled for Tuesday at 970 N. Lake Street.

"The 1,000 appointments scheduled for today can be rescheduled for an upcoming vaccination clinic where the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines will be used. There we no additional Johnson & Johnson clinics scheduled after today," the city announced.


Cook County is set to release an additional 35,000 appointments at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The appointments will not include appointments for Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. The call center will be open Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

SEE ALSO: Cook County COVID surge may lead to tightened restrictions, health officials warn

Anyone who has received a Johnson and Johnson vaccine and is experiencing severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving the shot should contact their health care provider.
