Illinois vaping ban: Lawmakers consider outlawing flavored vape products, e-cigarettes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois lawmakers heard firsthand from young people Monday about their concerns over vaping and e-cigarettes as they consider legislation to outlaw flavored vape products in the state.
The law would also ban e-cigarette use inside public spaces. The hearing was held in Chicago.
E-cigarettes have been linked to more than 500 serious illnesses and eight deaths recently, numbers which have gotten the attention of many parents, lawmakers and health officials.
In the wake of the reports, the focus of many lawmakers is on underage users. Many believe flavored e-cigarettes and vaping products are drawing kids to vaping and it's making them sick.
"As a parent, anecdotally, it's a problem of certifiable epidemic level," said Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.
"Many kids don't want to go into the bathrooms because it's going on," said Rep. Terra Costa Howard (D-IL 48th District). "Schools are trying to catch up but it's not happening quickly enough."
Many e-cigarette users, however, said the threat mostly comes from THC and ingredients bought on the underground market. They said vaping is a valuable tool helping end nicotine addiction for millions of smokers.
"What it's about is keeping these products to help adult smokers quit cigarettes," said Tony Abboud, Vapor Technology Association.
