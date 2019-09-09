CHICAGO (WLS) -- Senator Dick Durbin urged the FDA to take immediate action on vaping and the companies that sell e-cigarettes as a news conference Monday morning.
"Previously healthy young people are getting seriously ill because our Food and Drug Administration in Washington has failed to protect them from the dangers of e-cigarettes," Durbin said.
Monday morning, the FDA released a statement saying it's warning Juul for marketing tobacco products to kids.
A spokesperson says the agency is concerned about representations that switching to e-cigarettes is healthier than smoking.
Juul has not responded to these latest claims.
Senator Dick Durbin calls on FDA to take action on vaping
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More