Chicago COVID-19 : Mayor Lori Lightfoot issues Stay-at-Home Advisory with new restrictions on gatherings, meetings | WATCH LIVE

The advisory is part of a series of new measures called the "Protect Chicago" strategy to stop the spread the spread of COVID-19. The new measures will take effect on Monday at 6 a.m.
The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases are increasing across the state and the city said it is on track to have 1,000 more people die from the virus by the end of the year. Mayor Lightfoot said the city is averaging 1,900 cases a day with some areas seeing positivity rates of 25%.
As part of the advisory, Chicagoans are asked to only leave the house for work or school or essential needs, which include getting medical care, going to the grocery store or pharmacy, getting takeout food or to receive deliveries.
Mayor Lightfoot is also recommending that residents not gather with anyone outside of their household, including trusted family members and friends.
"Chicago has reached a critical point in the second surge of COVID-19, demanding that we undertake this multi-faceted and comprehensive effort to stop the virus in its tracks," said Mayor Lightfoot. "The gains we have made this past year have been the result of our willingness to work together. Even in this difficult moment, we will continue to unite as we always have for our city in order to halt the rise we're seeing, shake out of the fatigue we've been experiencing, and make the crucial difference in what our future is going to look like."
Chicagoans are also asked to avoid all non-essential travel and if travel is necessary, to quarantine or get tested. Officials also emphasize residents to wear facemasks and follow social distancing protocols.
For Thanksgiving, it is recommended that families use virtual communications instead of gathering in person.
"The data are troubling, and I'm very concerned we could be looking at tens of thousands of more cases, which would overwhelm the healthcare system and lead to hundreds more deaths," said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. "But we know what works and what we need to do to bend the curve. We did it once and I know we can do it again."
As part of the Protect Chicago initiative, the city is imposing a new capacity limit of 10 people on meetings and social events, including birthdays, weddings, business dinners, and funerals. This capacity limit does not supersede industry-specific guidelines, which can be found at chicago.gov/reopening.
The mayor's office said the city would also be implementing a targeted community outreach program to get the message out.
The city update comes as Illinois public health officials have urged people to stay home as much as possible over the next three weeks. On Thursday, officials reported 12,702 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths
The test positivity rate, which is positive tests over total tests, jumped to 13.9%.
With deaths rising sharply, refrigerated trailers have been redeployed to some hospitals in Cook County by the medical examiner's office.
"It's something that we did during the first surge and they were definitely utilized unfortunately," said Natalie Derevyanny, Cook County Medical Examiner's Office spokesperson. "We anticipate that they will need to be utilized during this surge as well."