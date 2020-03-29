Health & Fitness

Coronavirus Chicago: Fred Astaire Dance Studios offering free virtual lessons during virus outbreak

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Local dance pros at the Fred Astaire Dance Studios are urging families to get off the couch, hop on their feet and dance virtually.

The goal is to keep people moving on their feet while practicing social distancing amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Fred Astaire Dance Studios National Director and "Dancing with the Stars" alum, Tony Dovolani, showcased some moves you can learn from the comfort of your living room.

The dance studio also just launched a new online platform that offers free ballroom dance lessons.

For more information visit fredastaireonlinelessons.com.
