CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and AARP Illinois are scheduled to host a telephone town hall meeting Thursday about senior concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak in Chicago.
The meeting is designed to offer residents more information on access to resources available to seniors throughout the city as well as information on how to help older people during the pandemic.
Illinois health officials announced Wednesday, the number of coronavirus cases in the state has surpassed 1,800, with 19 deaths reported.
The latest deaths were identified as a Kane County man in his 90s, a Cook County man in his 60s, and a Will County woman in her 50s.
RELATED: Coronavirus Illinois: Total cases reaches 1,865, with 19 deaths
Chicago officials also threatened a crackdown Wednesday, for those who continue to violate the state's 'stay-at-home' order issued by Governor JB Pritzker last week.
CPD said officers may start issuing tickets, fines and even arrest repeat offenders of the order.
The call is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Thursday.
Those who wish to join the call can do so by calling 877-299-8493, using PIN 115390.
Chicago Department of Family & Support Services Commissioner Lisa Morrison Butler will also join Mayor Lightfoot to answer questions during the call.
Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot, AARP Illinois to host telephone town hall to address senior concerns during virus outbreak
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News