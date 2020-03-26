Health & Fitness

Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot, AARP Illinois to host telephone town hall to address senior concerns during virus outbreak

((Shutterstock))

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and AARP Illinois are scheduled to host a telephone town hall meeting Thursday about senior concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak in Chicago.

The meeting is designed to offer residents more information on access to resources available to seniors throughout the city as well as information on how to help older people during the pandemic.

Illinois health officials announced Wednesday, the number of coronavirus cases in the state has surpassed 1,800, with 19 deaths reported.

The latest deaths were identified as a Kane County man in his 90s, a Cook County man in his 60s, and a Will County woman in her 50s.

RELATED: Coronavirus Illinois: Total cases reaches 1,865, with 19 deaths

Chicago officials also threatened a crackdown Wednesday, for those who continue to violate the state's 'stay-at-home' order issued by Governor JB Pritzker last week.

CPD said officers may start issuing tickets, fines and even arrest repeat offenders of the order.

The call is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

Those who wish to join the call can do so by calling 877-299-8493, using PIN 115390.

Chicago Department of Family & Support Services Commissioner Lisa Morrison Butler will also join Mayor Lightfoot to answer questions during the call.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagolori lightfootsocietycoronavirus chicagoseniorsaarpsenior citizens
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crackdown on 'stay-at-home' violators amid COVID-19 outbreak; Chicago streets disinfected
US coronavirus death toll tops 1,000
What to know about Illinois' 1,865 COVID-19 cases
White Sox to host virtual sing-along with fans after home opener canceled
Illinois TV, radio unite in statewide fundraising drive during COVID-19 outbreak
Man shot while driving on Bishop Ford, SB lanes reopened: ISP
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
Show More
3 more CPD officers diagnosed with COVID-19
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with evening rain Thursday
Try these tips when filing for unemployment during COVID-19 crisis
Hospitals face ethical and logistical questions amid ventilator shortage
Illinois' tax filing deadline delayed as COVID-19 cases rise to 1,865
More TOP STORIES News