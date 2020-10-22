Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces Chicago business curfew with sharp rise in COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a curfew on businesses in Chicago to go into effect on Friday due to a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.
Mayor Lightfoot said the curfew will be in effect for the next two weeks. As part of the curfew, all non-essential businesses will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Essential businesses, such as grocery stores, pharmacies and take-out restaurants, will be allowed to operate.
Liquor sales will also be stopped at 9 p.m. Bars without a food license will no longer be allowed to have indoor service.
"The rapid rise we're experiencing in COVID-19 cases across all demographics, zip codes and age groups is consistent with what public health experts and responsible leaders have been predicting for months," said Mayor Lightfoot. "This moment is a critical inflection point for Chicago, and these new restrictions and guidelines represent our ongoing effort to stay ahead of this pandemic through the data and science of this disease. Countless Chicagoans have done an outstanding job in being responsible and following public health guidance, but now we all must double-down on our commitment to our health and the health of our city in order to bend the curve and shape our future back to where it needs to be."
All other restrictions, including indoor capacity limits of 40% or 50 people within a room or space, remain in place.
The mayor said her office reached out to business and community leaders prior to the announcement Thursday.
"I don't want to put more restrictions in our city," Lightfoot said. "No one does, but I have to do what is right to save lives and if that means rolling back further, I will."
The announcement comes as Mayor Lightfoot said the average number of cases has risen over the past week more than 50% to 640 cases a day.
"The increase is startling, it is really quite breathtaking," Mayor Lightfoot said. "Think about where we were just two weeks ago or even at the beginning of October and where we are now, it's like we are back in the spring. So folks, we have got to do what works: social distancing, wearing masks, washing your hands and limiting your contact."
Mayor Lightfoot said all Chicagoans should refrain from gatherings of more than six people or any social gatherings after 10 p.m.
Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said large and small gatherings are "posing significant health risks."
"There is a 30% chance that someone in a group of 25 people has COVID-19. There is a 50% chance that someone in a group of 50 has COVID-19. Even getting together 10 people in Chicago, there is a 14% chance that someone has COVID-19."
Earlier this week, Mayor Lightfoot issued a warning earlier this week about a rising number of COVID-19 cases which could lead to a return of restrictions on businesses.
