Chicago Coronavirus update: Mayor Lori Lightfoot to deliver address on city's COVID-19 response Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be sharing an update on the city's COVID-19 pandemic response Thursday evening.Mayor Lightfoot will deliver the address from her City Hall office at 5 p.m. Lightfoot will outline steps the city is taking now as well as actions the city will be taking in the future.The mayor is also expected to provide an update on ways the city is protecting vulnerable populations and helping local businesses and employees.The speech will take place at 5 p.m. and can be watched on ABC7 as well as on ABC7Chicago.com and the ABC7 News App.