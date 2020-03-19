Health & Fitness

Chicago Coronavirus update: Mayor Lori Lightfoot to deliver address on city's COVID-19 response Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be sharing an update on the city's COVID-19 pandemic response Thursday evening.

Mayor Lightfoot will deliver the address from her City Hall office at 5 p.m. Lightfoot will outline steps the city is taking now as well as actions the city will be taking in the future.

The mayor is also expected to provide an update on ways the city is protecting vulnerable populations and helping local businesses and employees.

The speech will take place at 5 p.m. and can be watched on ABC7 as well as on ABC7Chicago.com and the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagolooplori lightfootoutbreakcoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oak Park shelter in place order issued as 2 ER doctors test positive for COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 288 COVID-19 cases
ATMs stolen from 3 Lakeview businesses in minutes
Financial help available in Illinois during COVID-19 crisis
Illinois' COVID-19 cases rise to 288, including 1 death
Coronavirus: Wuhan reports no new cases, offers hope to world
Trump calls himself 'wartime president' as he battles coronavirus
Show More
46 sick in Willowbrook nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
What exactly is the Defense Production Act?
Chicago AccuWeather: Showers, strong storms Thursday
Touring company now offering partial refunds for canceled student trips
Wife of Hobart pastor critically hospitalized with COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News