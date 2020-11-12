Chicago COVID-19 : Mayor Lori Lightfoot to update city's coronavirus response

Mayor Lightfoot will be joined by other city leaders for the update, which could include a tightening of restrictions.
The city update comes as Illinois public health officials have urged people to stay home as much as possible over the next three weeks. On Wednesday, officials reported 12,657 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 145 deaths
RELATED: Illinois officials warn residents to stay home as much as possible over next 3 weeks
The test positivity rate, which is positive tests over total tests, jumped to 13.6%.
For the next three weeks, the state is asking people to work from home, if possible, participate in essential activities only, such as buying groceries and medicine and limit travel and gatherings, including for Thanksgiving.
RELATED: COVID-19 pandemic causes massive pile-up of single-use plastics, through restaurant takeout and PPE
"We need this because our healthcare system are becoming overloaded very quickly," said Dr. Susan Bleasdale, medical director for infection prevention at UI Health. "Likely, this is going to be even worse than we saw in March or April."
The new recommendations to limit activity outside the home come as new restrictions on restaurants and bars have taken effect in DuPage, Kane, Kankakee and Will counties.
RELATED: Some Chicago restaurants want Lightfoot to re-open indoor dining, even as COVID-19 cases surge
"Local governments right now, if they are not imposing new mitigations and enforcing the ones that are already in place, they are doing it wrong," said Governor JB Pritzker.
In Chicago, there is a ban on indoor dining at restaurants and some restaurants have asked Mayor Lightfoot to allow them to reopen.
RELATED: Chicago quarantine COVID-19 travel order updated with new color-coded system
With deaths rising sharply, refrigerated trailers have been redeployed to some hospitals in Cook County by the medical examiner's office.
Doctor offers perspective from front line of COVID-19 battle
"It's something that we did during the first surge and they were definitely utilized unfortunately," said Natalie Derevyanny, Cook County Medical Examiner's Office spokesperson. "We anticipate that they will need to be utilized during this surge as well."