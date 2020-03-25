Chicago Mayor Lightfoot warns of park, lakefront shutdown if residents disregard COVID-19 guidelines

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6050088" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot warned she will shut down the parks and the entire lakefront if people continue to disregard social distancing guidelines during a Wednesday afternoon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With a heavy hand, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot reminded residents the stay-at-home order is not an option during a Wednesday afternoon update on the COVID-19 pandemic."We're going to give you an admonition and if you don't turn right away and head home, than you're going to get a citation," said Lightfoot. "And if worse, yeah, we will take you into custody."Lightfoot said she would use every tool at her disposal to force compliance, including shutting down the parks and the entire lakefront.She said she saw packs of people congregating as she drove up and down the lakefront on this milder Wednesday."Outside is for brief respite, not 5Ks," she said. "Preferably in your neighborhood, briefly outside, by yourself."Chicago Police Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck say the department is ready to enforce the order, which if caught violating could come with a fee up to 500 dollars."If we do not do this, Chicago is at risk, your families are at risk, the seniors in the city are at risk and this is something that your police department has to do," said Beck."If we don't maintain the social distancing we need, we will lose ground that we've gained," the mayor said. "And don't let the warming weather let our guard slip."Lightfoot said as she drove down the lakefront Wednesday, she saw packs of people congregating.Chicago Police Department interim Superintendent Charlie Beck reminded residents the order is a legal mandate, and violation is considered a misdemeanor."We're going to start issuing citations, not because we want to, but because we must," Beck said.Violators face a citation and fine of up to $500 and ultimately arrest.