Melrose Park coronavirus: Officer Joseph Cappello dies from COVID-19

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Melrose Park police announced one of their officers has died from complications from COVID-19, the department's first coronavirus death.

Joseph Cappello died Friday, the Melrose Park Police Department spokesman said.

"Office Cappella [sic] was an important part of the Melrose Park Police Department and he will be missed," the statement said. "Always dependable and trustworthy, Officer Cappella [sic] worked hard to build relationships in the community. He served the people of Melrose Park with integrity and will be remembered as a dedicated public servant."

Cappello is the department's first COVID-19 related death. Three Chicago Police Department officers have died from the virus.
