Melrose Park coronavirus: Officer Joseph Cappello dies from COVID-19

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Melrose Park police announced one of their officers has died from complications from COVID-19, the department's first coronavirus death.Joseph Cappello died Friday, the Melrose Park Police Department spokesman said."Office Cappella [] was an important part of the Melrose Park Police Department and he will be missed," the statement said. "Always dependable and trustworthy, Officer Cappella [] worked hard to build relationships in the community. He served the people of Melrose Park with integrity and will be remembered as a dedicated public servant."Cappello is the department's first COVID-19 related death. Three Chicago Police Department officers have died from the virus.