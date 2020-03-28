Naperville Cavalry Church pastor hospitalized after positive coronavirus test

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The pastor of Cavalry Church in Naperville is seriously ill after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.Church officials said Pastor Angel Escamilla tested positive for COVID-19 and pneumonia on March 24. He is hospitalized and "seriously ill" according to a message on the church's Facebook page."We covet your prayers, and are confident that God is in control, and we trust Him for healing," the Escamillia family was quotd as saying in the Facebook post.Church officials also said another staff member "who does not typically have contact with the congregation" also tested positive for coronavirus. They have reached out to everyone who has had contact with that staff member and encouraged them to self-quarantine.The church said it has been holding services online since the weekend of March 7 and 8. They are asking for prayers for Pastor Escamilla, as well as the entire staff.