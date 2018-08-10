HEALTH & FITNESS

New HIV diagnoses in Chicago hit record low

It appears Chicago is winning the fight against HIV.

It appears Chicago is winning the fight against HIV. The city now has more resources to help more people battle the virus and says it is on track to serve five times as many HIV positive patients than were served in previous years.

Last year the Department of Public Health announced that new HIV diagnoses in Chicago hit a new record low after 15 years of declines.

Chicago saw a 55-percent decrease in people newly diagnosed with the virus in 2016 compared to 2011.

The Chicago Department of Public Health is currently in the third year of a partnership with the University of Illinois at Chicago and Howard Brown Health that expands primary care to those living with HIV.

The city has launched an acute HIV hotline at 312-74-ACUTE for patients to get help.
