Coronavirus deaths: Niles veterinarian dies from COVID-19, friend says

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- COVID-19 is believed to be responsible for the death of a Niles veterinarian.A friend of Dr. Peter Sakas said he died Monday after spending less than a week in a hospital."Just devastating. Devastating for us, I'm sure for his family, and for the veterinarian community, for the rescue community, it is such a huge, huge loss," said John Garrido, friend of Dr. Sakas. "He was just so gifted."Dr. Sakas' son said in a social media post that his father took great pride in being a voice for patients who could not speak.