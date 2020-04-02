coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus deaths: Niles veterinarian dies from COVID-19, friend says

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- COVID-19 is believed to be responsible for the death of a Niles veterinarian.

A friend of Dr. Peter Sakas said he died Monday after spending less than a week in a hospital.

"Just devastating. Devastating for us, I'm sure for his family, and for the veterinarian community, for the rescue community, it is such a huge, huge loss," said John Garrido, friend of Dr. Sakas. "He was just so gifted."

Dr. Sakas' son said in a social media post that his father took great pride in being a voice for patients who could not speak.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnilescoronavirus deathscoronavirus illinoisveterinariancovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois: COVID-19 victims remembered
1st Chicago city employee dies of COVID-19; return of good weather could cause spread
Chicago pastor, Hobart pastor's wife among latest coronavirus victims
Coronavirus: Friends hope death of SoCal man, 34, serves as warning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 140 in Illinois
Trump resists national shutdown, leaving it up to states
Bourbonnais man hospitalized for COVID-19 after being sent home from ER twice
FBI issues warning about Zoom video chat hijacking
1st Chicago city employee dies of COVID-19; return of good weather could cause spread
Metra conductor tests positive for COVID-19
North Shore women band together to help healthcare workers and local restaurants
Show More
DRONE VIDEO: Chicago deserted amid COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus scams cost consumers $5M as complaints score
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Thursday, cooler by lake
Renters, landlords struggle with bills amid COVID-19 shutdowns
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
More TOP STORIES News