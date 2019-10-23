ADHD Awareness Month: Number of children diagnosed on the rise

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The number of children diagnosed with ADHD is at almost 12 percent, which is up about 50 percent over the last nine years.
Dr. Nicole Beurkens, a licensed clinical psychologist specializing in evaluation and treatment of children with developmental and mental health conditions, joined ABC7 Chicago in-studio to discuss ADHD research and awareness.
There are many underlying causes of ADHD, and misdiagnosis is common, according to Dr. Beurkens. She said medication alone will not effectively treat ADHD.
Dr. Beurkens said an increasing amount of research shows that stimulant medications used to treat ADHD can increase the risk of other mental health conditions, including anxiety, mood problems and psychosis. Dr. Beurkens warns that these side effects are not always discussed with patients and guardians.
Dr. Beurkens also cited the relationship between the overuse of electronic devices and ADHD symptoms.
