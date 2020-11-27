chicago police department

Chicago police officer remembered for loving job, caring for others

CHICAGO (WLS) -- While Officer Titus Moore was battling COVID-19 at home, his family said he couldn't wait to get back in uniform at the job he loved.

The 46-year-old Chicago police officer was planning to spend Thanksgiving with his father Theopsy Moore, who's a retired CPD Officer.

"He was supposed to come over [Thanksgiving] and we were looking forward to it," Theopsy.

"And he loved Thanksgiving," added Moore's aunt, Jewel Green.

Moore contracted the coronavirus about two weeks ago, but his father said it appeared his condition was improving.

"He was trying to get back to work and I tried to tell him, 'don't go back to work so fast,' but he wanted to get back to work," Theopsy said.

But on Tuesday Moore was found unresponsive in his home on Chicago's South Side during a wellbeing check. He was pronounced dead on scene.

"I can't imagine him not being there," said his cousin, Ramya Herman. "He was one of those people who, if you needed him he was already on his way. It's going to be very interesting having someone you grew up depended on no longer there."

A procession took Moore's body to the medical examiner's office. He had been with CPD for about 14 years and worked in the Calumet District on the far South Side.

"He was a real good policeman," his father said. "He cared about people. He cared about his job."

"He was a gentle giant. He was just loving," Green added.

The Moore family is awaiting the results of the autopsy for the official cause of death.
