Chicago-area blood donations needed as winter months, COVID-19 pandemic can lead to shortage

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The need for blood donations hasn't eased amid the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.That need is met with donations from everyday people, and by large-scale efforts such as the ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive.Celena Roldan, the regional chief executive officer of the American Red Cross of Illinois, and Dr. Kyle Mack, a pediatric hematologist with Lurie Children's Hospital, joined ABC 7 Chicago's Our Chicago segment Sunday to talk about the need for blood donations.Roldan said there is typically a blood donation shortage in the winter months, so it's very important for donors to come out.