Possible salmonella outbreak at Southwest Side grocery store, health officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago health officials are investigating a potential outbreak of salmonella at a Southwest Side grocery store.

The Chicago Department of Public Health said at least four people became ill after eating pork tamales or carnitas served from the deli section at Sun View Produce in the Clearing neighborhood.

Anyone who has purchased pork tamales, carnitas or other hot foods from the store's deli section since July 1 should throw the food away, the department said.

The agency warns that anyone who ate food from the deli since early July may have been exposed to salmonella. Health officials suggest seeking medical attention if you experience high fever, severe diarrhea or symptoms of dehydration.

The implicated food items haven't been available at the store since August 5. The department said there's no evidence that food made after August 5 was contaminated.

Salmonella symptoms typically last four to seven days, and most people recover without any treatment, health officials said.

The agency asks that anyone who's become ill after eating food from the store to contact the department by calling 312-746-SICK.
