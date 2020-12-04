coronavirus deaths

Retired Montessori School in River Forest teacher loses COVID-19 battle

By
RIVER FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- A family shared the story of a retired suburban teacher and mother who lost her battle with COVID-19.

Her son called her a warrior for social justice.

Patrick Brent said that COVID-19 caused his mother, Jan, excruciating pain before her death.

Brent took to Facebook to post a raw account of her difficult experience.

The initial post received hundreds of "likes" and has been shared more than 1,400 times.

His post has also received several thousand comments.

"It took on a life of it's own," he said.

Jan Brent, 72, retired several years ago from a teaching career at a Montessori School in River Forest.

She was married to husband David for 47 year. David also had COVID-19 but showed no symptoms.

She died two days before Thanksgiving.

There's no predicting how the virus will affect different people, so everyone should do what they can to protect themselves and others, Brent said.

Jan Brent was a mother of two and a grandmother of five.

Children were a big part of her life. Some of her former students were among those who commented on social media. Many more however, never knew her.

Patrick said he tried to respond to all the comments before it became impossible.

Brent said his mother's death was terrible but he wanted it to have meaning.

He said it was difficult to communicate with his mother during the last weeks of her life in the hospital, but communicating her experience to others has helped provide some comfort.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessriver forestcoronavirus deathsfacebookcoronaviruscoronavirus illinoisteachercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
Pillar of Chicago's Pakistani community dies of COVID-19
Husband and wife die from COVID-19 moments apart
Illinois losing battle to save veterans at state care facilities
Beloved youth soccer coach, referee dies from COVID-19 at age 82
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Retired Chicago firefighter killed in Morgan Park shooting
Hotel under investigation after hosting wedding indoors
192 new IL COVID-19 deaths mark deadliest 7-day period in pandemic
Can Trump issue preemptive pardons before leaving office?
Woman credits COVID-19 recovery to 'miracle' experimental antibody treatment
DNA processing backlog continues to decrease, ISP tells state senators
G Herbo, Chicago rapper, charged in wire fraud scheme
Show More
Wisconsin court declines to hear Trump election suit
Woman, 70, killed in Loop hit-and-run crash: CPD
Teen girl shot, critically wounded in Gage Park
Chicago hunter still missing after 3 weeks
Kenosha shooting suspect's case moves forward to trial
More TOP STORIES News