CHICAGO (WLS) -- All social visits for detainees at Cook County Jail have been suspended until further notice as part of an ongoing effort to address COVID-19, Sheriff Tom Dart announced Saturday.
There are currently no known cases of the novel coronavirus in the Department of Corrections, according to a release by the sheriff's office.
Attorneys and clergy members will be able to visit detainees but will be screened by staff for symptoms of COVID-19, officials said.
The jail said it's working on ways for detainees to communicate with their loved ones by phone.
Social visits at Cook County Jail suspended amid coronavirus concerns
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News