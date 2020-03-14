Coronavirus

Social visits at Cook County Jail suspended amid coronavirus concerns

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All social visits for detainees at Cook County Jail have been suspended until further notice as part of an ongoing effort to address COVID-19, Sheriff Tom Dart announced Saturday.

There are currently no known cases of the novel coronavirus in the Department of Corrections, according to a release by the sheriff's office.

Attorneys and clergy members will be able to visit detainees but will be screened by staff for symptoms of COVID-19, officials said.

The jail said it's working on ways for detainees to communicate with their loved ones by phone.
