Sofia Sanchez, heart transplant recipient visited by Drake, raises money for hospital at dance marathon

WINNETKA, Ill. (WLS) --
Sofia Sanchez first made Chicago proud when the story of her life-saving heart transplant went viral, but Friday night she showed off her dance moves to raise money for the hospital that saved her.

The 11-year-old from Downers Grove was the belle of the ball in Winnetka at a fundraising dance marathon for Lurie Children's Hospital.
RELATED: Sofia Sanchez speaks about heart transplant experience

"I like to dance in my room to the music a lot," Sofia said. "And I just put on the radio blasting music, especially in the morning.

Sofia and her friends took to the dance floor to support the hospital that is literally dear to her heart. It was in Lurie last August that Sofia filmed her Kiki Challenge video, which was viewed by millions when it went viral.

RELATED: Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video

Among the viewers was rapper Drake, whose song "In My Feelings" soundtracks the challenge. He visited her in the hospital after seeing the video.
RELATED: Girl, 11, visited by rapper Drake at Lurie hospital gets heart transplant

And then her second wish came true: she got a heart.
The nine-hour transplant was a success, thanks to the doctors at Lurie.

RELATED: Sofia Sanchez's journey from heart failure to healthy, thankful 11-year-old

"It's important to raise money, especially for hospitals, and also it's important to be organ donors because you want to save people's lives," said Sofia.

Her life has been transformed, but she hasn't forgotten others who need help.

"I've been on the transplant list for seven months, and hopefully my heart will come soon," said Jessica Venditto, waiting for a heart transplant.

"It's really important to save other people's chance, to give other people a second chance at life," Sofia said.

Six months after the transplant, Sofia continues to get stronger. She said she's playing basketball, gymnastics, and softball, and mom signed her up for dance lessons as well.
