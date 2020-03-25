Coronavirus

Spring breaker who partied despite coronavirus warnings apologizes

MIAMI, Florida -- A spring breaker who received national attention after appearing to shrug off coronavirus warnings about social distancing has apologized.

Brady Sluder said in a now-viral video last week, "If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from partying. We've been waiting for Miami spring break for a while."

But Sluder has now posted a public apology on Instagram for his comments.

"I would like to sincerely apologize for the insensitive comment I made in regards to COVID-19 while on spring break," he wrote. He also said he "wasn't aware" of the severity of his actions.

"Listen to your communities. Life is precious. Don't be arrogant and think you're invincible like myself," he said, adding he has "elderly people who I adore more than anything in the world and other family members who are at risk, and I understand how concerning this disease is for us all."



The apology comes after spring breakers in Florida and Texas alike received backlash for partying in large crowds on the beaches.

Since then, many cities and states have issued stay-at-home orders.

PREVIOUS STORY: Texas and Florida crowds continue partying despite outbreak
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfloridacoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Walmart adding sneeze guards to help keep COVID-19 from spreading
Trump hoping to see US economy reopened by Easter
Waffle House closing 365 restaurants across the country
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' COVID-19 cases reach 1,535, 16 deaths, as hospitals prepare influx of patients
CTA bus, rail operators test positive for COVID-19
Lawmakers, White House reach deal on $2 trillion relief package
What to know about Illinois' 1,535 COVID-19 cases
Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
IL attorney general address price gouging, hoarding complaints amid COVID-19 crisis
25-year-old COVID-19 patient in coma, test lost for days
Show More
Cook County morgue prepares for surge in bodies amid COVID-19 outbreak
3 Chicago 7-Eleven stores robbed at gunpoint
Trump hoping to see US economy reopened by Easter
Berwyn dad describes COVID-19 as 'truly miserable'
FDA warns patients EpiPens may malfunction
More TOP STORIES News